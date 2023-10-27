GTA Online Releases Final Halloween Weekly Update
Rockstar Games has released the last 2023 Halloween update for GTA Online.
GTA Online has released its final weekly update centered around Halloween. GTA Online is kind of the gift that never stops giving. Ten years after its initial release, it is still being regularly supported by Rockstar Games with massive content updates and smaller weekly updates. The larger content updates have slowed down in recent years with Rockstar pivoting to doing about two a year now, largely as the studio moves its focus to developing the next Grand Theft Auto game. Fans were hoping to see a reveal this month, but as October closes out next week, it's looking increasingly unlikely. Maybe there's a chance it will still happen, but the odds are slim.
However, there are other GTA festivities to enjoy! Rockstar Games has released a new update for GTA Online that sees tons of Jack 'o Lanterns spread across the map, the return of some lucrative Halloween vehicles, and various bonuses. You can see the full list of highlights from this week's update below.
- Triple Rewards on Business Battles, Freemode Events and Challenges, and Condemned
- Double GTA$ and RP on Halloween Modes including Alien Survivals, Judgement Day, Slasher, Lost vs. Damned, and more
- Tripled Salaries for Bodyguards and Associates
- Free White Vintage Skull Mask and Halloween Parachute Bag for playing any time this week
- Return of Rare Halloween Vehicles Available at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: The Western Zombie Bobber, Dundreary Landstalker XL, Albany Fränken Strange, Chariot Romero Hearse, and Declasse Tornado Rat Rod
- Free Amber Vintage Devil Mask for taking a job as a Bodyguard or Associate
- On Display at the Luxury Autos Showroom: The LCC Sanctus and Överflöd Autarch
- On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S:
- Premium Test Ride: The Penaud La Coureuse
- This week's HSW Time Trial takes place between Textile City and Stab City
- Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Karin Everon
- Camhedz returns to Arcades
- LS Car Meet Test Rides: The Bravado Rat-Loader, Western Zombie Chopper, and Albany Lurcher
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Place in the Top 3 in LS Car Meet Races two days in a row to earn the Enus Windsor
- Gun Van Discounts: 20% off the Service Carbine, 40% off the Up-N-Atomizer, Widowmaker, Unholy Hellbringer, and Service Carbine for GTA+ Members
- Vehicle Discounts: 20% off the Penaud La Coureuse, 40% off the LCC Sanctus, Överflöd Autarch, and Albany Lurcher, 50% off the Western Zombie Bobber, Albany Roosevelt Valor, Albany Fränken Stange, Chariot Romero Hearse, and Declasse Tornado Rat Rod
- GTA+ Members: Free Albany Brigham, Love Fist livery, Monochrome Striped Suit, Skeleton Bodysuit, PRB Tee, PRB Shorts, and PRB Hoodie; Double Rewards on Halloween Deathmatches; 40% off all Alien Weapons at the Gun Van; and more