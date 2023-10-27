GTA Online Releases Final Halloween Weekly Update

GTA Online has released its final weekly update centered around Halloween. GTA Online is kind of the gift that never stops giving. Ten years after its initial release, it is still being regularly supported by Rockstar Games with massive content updates and smaller weekly updates. The larger content updates have slowed down in recent years with Rockstar pivoting to doing about two a year now, largely as the studio moves its focus to developing the next Grand Theft Auto game. Fans were hoping to see a reveal this month, but as October closes out next week, it's looking increasingly unlikely. Maybe there's a chance it will still happen, but the odds are slim.

However, there are other GTA festivities to enjoy! Rockstar Games has released a new update for GTA Online that sees tons of Jack 'o Lanterns spread across the map, the return of some lucrative Halloween vehicles, and various bonuses. You can see the full list of highlights from this week's update below.