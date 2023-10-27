PlayStation Plus Users Surprised With Bonus Free Game

PlayStation Plus subscribers have been surprised with a bonus free game, or at least some PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have been. Unfortunately, the bonus free game has not been made available to PS Plus Essential subscribers, only PS Plus subscribers that are subscribed to PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium have access to this bonus free game. To this end, the game in question also has content that requires a PlayStation VR and PlayStation Camera. However, the bulk of the game can be played without these two accessories, according to its PlayStation Store listing.

The mystery game in question is simulation game A-Train Express from Komodo Co. For everyone who doesn't have a PS Plus Extra subscription or a PS Plus Premium subscription, the game costs $49.99 to play. How long it's going to be free via these two tiers of PS Plus, we don't know. PlayStation does not disclose this information.

Released on the PlayStation Store in 2019 via the PS4, the game can be played on the PS5, but again unless you have the PlayStation VR and PlayStation Camera, some parts of the game will be absent.

"Master your transport and develop the city," reads an official blurb about the game. "The pioneer of simulation games arrives at last on the PlayStation 4! The three elements of city development, railroad operations, and company management come together in the supreme urban planning experience. This latest incarnation builds upon the features of previous entries in the series, including Shinkansen bullet trains from across Japan. Playstation VR users can immerse themselves in an exclusive series-first model railroad mode!"

Why PlayStation hasn't advertised this game as free via PlayStation Plus, we don't know. For what it is worth, the game is not very well known, and only has one review on Metacritic, which awarded the game a six out of 10. There is also no data on how long the game takes to beat if you decide to check it out despite this. However, this doesn't explain why it was not included in the promotion of the latest batch of free PS Plus games.

