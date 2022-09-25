Disney Dreamlight Valley Language Decoded by Fans

Disney Dreamlight Valley has only been out for a few weeks now, but the game already has a passionate fanbase. One of those passionate players has even deciphered a page from the game's Lost Diary. It seems that the written language Dreamlight Valley uses is the same one that appeared in the 2001 film Atlantis: The Lost Empire. Reddit user Skissord was apparently a big fan of the movie as a teen and learned how to write in the language. As such, they were able to translate a page, though it doesn't offer much. The ripped sheet reads "[T]his diary be longs to the ruler of [D]reamlight [V]alley."

The original Reddit post can be found embedded below.

Additional posters on the game's subreddit have pointed out that other diary entries don't offer much in the way of additional information about Dreamlight Valley's now-former ruler. Regardless, it's a very neat touch, and a great Easter egg for fans with a lot of passion for Disney, and Atlantis in particular!

For those unfamiliar with the game, Disney Dreamlight Valley is a new title from Gameloft. The game has a lot in common with Nintendo's Animal Crossing franchise, but with a world populated by classic Disney characters instead. On their journey, players will see familiar faces like Mickey Mouse, Goofy, Donald, Scrooge McDuck, and more. That hook alone has made it a hit with Disney fans, and Gameloft is already promising expansions based on films such as Toy Story. As Gameloft continues to add more content, it's likely we'll learn more about the world's former ruler, but for now, fans seem excited to learn as much as they can on their own!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you started playing Disney Dreamlight Valley recently? Are you surprised that the game uses the same written language as Atlantis? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Games Radar+]