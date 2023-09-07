Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals New September Update Details

A new update for Disney Dreamlight Valley will be releasing this month, and when it does, players can expect content based on Beauty and the Beast. Earlier this year, Gameloft confirmed the arrival of Belle in the valley, and it's now been confirmed that Beast will be joining her. The update will be titled "Enchanted Adventure," and players will be able to visit a realm based on the movie, just as we've seen for films like Toy Story, Moana, and WALL-E. The game's official Twitter account has also revealed what appears to be a decorative item based on Beauty and the Beast's Enchanted Rose.

As of this writing, a release date for Enchanted Adventure has not been announced. However, it will likely be dropping soon, as Gameloft has also revealed the load screen art for the update, which can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Happy one year anniversary! Celebrate with us by getting your Valleys ready to welcome two new special guests later this month 🌹✨



Belle and Beast join Disney Dreamlight Valley in our upcoming Enchanted Adventure update! pic.twitter.com/5Fe7ephLuY — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) September 6, 2023

Disney Dreamlight Valley Anniversary

As noted in the Tweet, today marks the one-year anniversary of Disney Dreamlight Valley's early access release. The game will eventually become a free-to-play title, and Gameloft previously announced that will be happening at some point this year. Unfortunately, no date has been given, so players interested in trying out the game must do so through one of the Founder's Packs, or through a service like Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus. The game is currently available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The majority of these versions offer cross-saves, allowing players to play on one platform and then pick-up where they left off on another. However, PlayStation systems do not include that particular feature.

Enchanted Adventure

Outside of the new realm and characters, there's very little information about what to expect from Disney Dreamlight Valley's next big update. We do know that its release will coincide with the next Star Path, which will include three themes, as opposed to one. While Gameloft has only offered teases so far, it seems the Star Path will center on Pirates of the Caribbean, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Halloween.

Throughout the year, Gameloft has offered two different roadmaps, with each one laying out what to expect in the game in the future. The most recent of these released back in May, and the final update mentioned was the one for September. While the roadmap does offer additional teases for features that haven't made it into the game yet, this means we don't have any idea what to expect for Disney Dreamlight Valley after this update. The roadmap did tease that "a new chapter begins in late 2023." That certainly sounds interesting, so hopefully Gameloft won't keep fans waiting too long for more information!

