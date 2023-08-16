Disney Dreamlight Valley Teasing Pirates of the Caribbean and Nightmare Before Christmas Content

In the year since its release, Disney Dreamlight Valley has offered content based on a number of different Disney and Pixar properties. Surprisingly enough, Pirates of the Caribbean and The Nightmare Before Christmas have both remained absent from the game, though it seems that could come to an end next month. The official Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitter account is teasing the game's next Starpath, which will apparently have three different themes. While the themes have not been specifically revealed, each one has been teased with multiple emojis. Two seem to be Pirates of the Caribbean and Nightmare Before Christmas, while the third appears to be a generic Halloween theme.

The Tweet from the official Disney Dreamlight Valley account can be found below.

Can you guess the themes included in our next Star Path by these emojis?

- ☠️⛵🦜

- 🎃🍬

- 😱🎄 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) August 15, 2023

While Gameloft has not confirmed if these guesses are accurate, many fans are already excited about the prospect of content based on The Nightmare Before Christmas! The movie has become a fan favorite over the years, and this year happens to mark its 30th anniversary. With Halloween and Christmas both coming up quickly, the timing would be perfect, and it might convince some players to invest their hard-earned Moonstones in the next Starpath. Interestingly enough, The Nightmare Before Christmas and Pirates of the Caribbean were both franchises mentioned in a survey Gameloft released about the game back in April. The survey asked participants to select franchises they'd like to see represented in the game, and it's possible those results helped shape the next Starpath!

For those unfamiliar with Starpaths, they allow players to unlock exclusive furniture, clothing items, and designs, and usually follow a specific theme. The game's first Starpath centered around Disney Parks content, with unlockable rides that could be used to decorate the valley. A second Starpath began in June, and centered on content based around various Pixar movies. Based on the game's most recent roadmap, it seems that the next Starpath should be arriving around the same time as Disney Dreamlight Valley's next update, which is currently slated for September.

Are you looking forward to Disney Dreamlight Valley's next Starpath? Are you hoping to see content based on The Nightmare Before Christmas and Pirates of the Caribbean? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!