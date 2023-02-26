Disney Dreamlight Valley Getting Helpful New Update Very Soon

Disney Dreamlight Valley's big Update 3 launched earlier this month, and players will have to wait until April for Update 4. However, developer Gameloft has announced a smaller update set to release over the next few days. The hotfix update won't feature anything in terms of new content or characters, but it will include a number of bug fixes and helpful changes recommended by the game's community. Notably, players will now be able to place their main chest outside again, as many players have been requesting!

Gameloft announced the new update via the game's official Twitter account. Players can find the announcement in the Tweets embedded below.

✨Incoming Changes✨



Here's a look at some of the fixes to expect:



✅Quests no longer block critter feeding

✅Grant Dandelion Syrup in What Home Feels Like quest

✅Fix cave progression blocker in Stitch's Hobby quest

✅Main chest can be placed outside

➕More! — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) February 24, 2023

So far, fans seem very happy with the announced changes! Disney Dreamlight Valley was released in early access last year, and Gameloft has spent the months since tweaking the game based on player feedback. Not every change has proven for the better, but some of the most controversial changes have since been walked back. Gameloft has gotten a lot of praise for the way it has listened to fans in that regard, and the way things have improved in the game as a result. A full release for Disney Dreamlight Valley is set to take place at some point this year, though a firm date has not been revealed.

One change that has not been as well-received by the game's community is the new Premium Shop. Added with Update 3, the Premium Shop is how Gameloft plans to monetize Disney Dreamlight Valley once is goes free-to-play. Prices in the Premium Shop are significantly higher than most players were expecting, leading to a huge amount of frustration. This is compounded by the fact that early access is not free, and Disney Dreamlight Valley can only be accessed by paying for a Founder's Pack, or Xbox Game Pass. Things seem to have cooled down a bit since the Premium Shop's debut, but it remains to be seen whether Gameloft will tweak prices based on player frustration.

Are you looking forward to these changes in Disney Dreamlight Valley? What do you think of the game so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!