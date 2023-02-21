Disney Dreamlight Valley Fans are Not Happy With the Game's Premium Shop
Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 3 released last week, giving fans access to a lot of new content and features, including the Premium Shop. While it should be a happy time for a lot of players, many are less than pleased with the game's monetization. Since the Premium Shop launched, Disney Dreamlight Valley's official Twitter account has been inundated with comments from fans about the pricey nature of its offerings. While these items are merely cosmetics and aren't required to complete the game's quests, many players are unhappy with just how much these extras cost.
At some point this year, Disney Dreamlight Valley will become a free-to-play title. As it currently stands, the only way to play the game is by purchasing a Founder's Pack, or through Xbox Game Pass. The price of cosmetics is always going to be a source of controversy in free-to-play games, and Disney Dreamlight Valley is just the latest example. Free-to-play games only succeed if players are making in-game purchases, but the argument is that more players would be inclined to do so if the prices came down a bit.
As of this writing, Gameloft has yet to address these comments from players, but Update 3 did increase the number of Moonstones players get from Daily Moonstone chests from 10 to 50. For now, fans will just have to settle for that!
Keep reading to see what players are saying about Disney Dreamlight Valley!
Those Premium Shop prices are pretty scary!
prevnext
The prices are the most scary thing in the game. Its disgusting how much you are charging for FURNITURE.— Moon_light_ (@Moonlig81292463) February 20, 2023
Players that paid for a Founder's Pack aren't pleased.
prevnext
Please focus on fixing the bugs and lowering prices in the premium shop. I paid $70 for this game. I shouldn’t have to pay even more for simple items like furniture 🫤— 𝙰𝚍𝚍𝚒𝚎 (@addi_e_son) February 20, 2023
Maybe more Daily Moonstone chests is a compromise?
prevnext
There have to be other ways to earn moonstones besides small amounts in the chests. Maybe the opportunities are infrequent or similar to the dreamlight (in that you accrue moonstones through high level activities), but the current prices listed for real money are just too high.— JPartridge, MSW (@JPartridgeMSW) February 20, 2023
Gameloft has been very receptive thus far.
prevnext
You so far have listened to us which has been nice, I’m hoping you will listen when we are all unhappy with the prices in the premium shop!!! We accept it was coming but those prices way too high & have upset an awful lot of your loyal players pls listen— ellataylor (@ellatay88908829) February 20, 2023
Some are worried about how quickly the items will rotate...
prevnext
Will the premium shop repeat the items cause its due to reset soon and I don't have enough moonstone to get anything and I don't want to miss out and if I don't buy any of the times will they just stay there and not reset after 5 days— marie louise hendry (@moggybbe) February 20, 2023
...others want it gone altogether!
prevnext
Get rid of the premium shop, absolutely pathetic you're forcing people who paid for this game and allowed it to be made to what it is today to have to pay more.— jesse123857 (@jesse123857) February 20, 2023
Will this ruin the game?
prevnext
yeah we also gotta worry ab gameloft ruining a game by enacting expensive and unreasonable prices for little value— 𝙺 (@recycled_star) February 20, 2023
Not everyone is unhappy, however!
prev
For everyone giving off about the premium shop… I’m someone who definitely can’t afford it and I think it’s fine… it’s optional, it’s a “premium shop” … what did everyone expect, they have to make money somehow— Chelsea 🐝 (@ChelseaBeeching) February 20, 2023