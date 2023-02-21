Disney Dreamlight Valley Fans are Not Happy With the Game's Premium Shop

Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 3 released last week, giving fans access to a lot of new content and features, including the Premium Shop. While it should be a happy time for a lot of players, many are less than pleased with the game's monetization. Since the Premium Shop launched, Disney Dreamlight Valley's official Twitter account has been inundated with comments from fans about the pricey nature of its offerings. While these items are merely cosmetics and aren't required to complete the game's quests, many players are unhappy with just how much these extras cost.

At some point this year, Disney Dreamlight Valley will become a free-to-play title. As it currently stands, the only way to play the game is by purchasing a Founder's Pack, or through Xbox Game Pass. The price of cosmetics is always going to be a source of controversy in free-to-play games, and Disney Dreamlight Valley is just the latest example. Free-to-play games only succeed if players are making in-game purchases, but the argument is that more players would be inclined to do so if the prices came down a bit.

As of this writing, Gameloft has yet to address these comments from players, but Update 3 did increase the number of Moonstones players get from Daily Moonstone chests from 10 to 50. For now, fans will just have to settle for that!

