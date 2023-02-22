Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals Free Items for All Players

Earlier today, Gameloft revealed that Disney Dreamlight Valley's Premium Shop mistakenly added furniture item bundles that were not intended to be sold for Moonstones. It seems that the correct bundles have now been added, and the developer is also taking steps to make it up to players. Those that spent their Moonstones on the items will be fully reimbursed, and can expect the Moonstones to arrive via in-game mail. Additionally, all Disney Dreamlight Valley players can expect to receive a letter with the removed items, which will now be provided for free! As of this writing, it does not seem that the in-game letters have been sent, however.

Gameloft's Tweet announcing the free items can be found embedded below!

We will share when you can expect to receive these in-game mails soon!



Thanks again for your patience as we prep the above reimbursement and thank you for your continued help sharing feedback with our team throughout Early Access! — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) February 21, 2023

The game's Premium Shop launched last week alongside the game's third update. The shop immediately became a source of controversy for players, as many took issue with its steep prices. Moonstones can be found daily in chests, but the amount is pretty small; initially, chests contained 10 Moonstones, but were bumped up to 50 following Update 3. Even with the increase, most players are going to have to drop a lot of real money if they want some of the items that are being offered. With Disney Dreamlight Valley going free-to-play later this year, monetization was always going to be part of the game, but some players are shocked at just how pricey these items are!

It's hard to say how many players actually spent Moonstones on the items that were mistakenly added to the Premium Shop, but today's gesture is certainly a sign of good will on Gameloft's part; plus, all players are benefiting from the move! For those that have spent the majority of their in-game coins on upgrading Goofy's stalls, fixing wells, or repairing Moana's boat, things like furniture might be a lower priority. As such, these freebies should be a pretty nice way to decorate the home without having to spend any coins.

Are you happy about these free items? How do you feel about the Premium Shop? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!