Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 5 Lets Players Add Multiple Player Houses

Disney Dreamlight Valley's fifth update is right around the corner. While it doesn't have a firm release date, developer Gameloft has repeatedly hinted that we'll be seeing Update 5 sometime in June. Over the past week or so, the official Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitter account has been announcing some of the new features coming with the update. This includes things like new items and hints about which worlds we'll be visiting next. Today, Gameloft has revealed yet another new feature, this time showing off the ability to add multiple player houses to your valley.

Gameloft didn't reveal much about what this change will actually do. It looks like you'll be able to place multiple house skins down in your Valley, meaning you won't have to just choose one. That's a nice feature, but it remains to be seen if each of these houses will be the same once you get inside. If it's just the same interior multiple times, that leaves much less room for creativity from the players to build different houses. That said, it would let you place your house in several places, giving you easier access as you roam the Valley.

Have you got a house skin burning a hole in your Inventory?



With Update 5, you'll be able to place multiple player houses throughout the Valley to really liven things up!



Of course, this is just part of Update 5. Gameloft promises in the tweet that it will be revealing even more over the next few days. We would expect that they will start to focus on the new characters that are coming to the Valley, potentially giving us a better look at the next world. Either way, fans seem to be very excited about everything that's been announced so far, which should mean that Disney Dreamlight Valley's fifth update is one of the best yet.

Again, we don't yet know the exact date Update 5 will release in Disney Dreamlight Valley. That said, Gameloft seems to be targeting some time in June. With the team specifically saying they'll have "a lot more to share" this coming week, we would assume an announcement is coming soon. Update 4's release date was announced about a week before it launched, so we expect a similar timetable for this update.