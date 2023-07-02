More Disney Lorcana Cards Revealed

Eight more Disney Lorcana cards have been revealed. This week, Ravensburger went on a spoiler spree with several new reveals of cards from their upcoming Disney Lorcana trading card game. The cards range from early game cards (such as Simba, Future King) to late game cards that can seal a player's victory. You can check out the cards below, along with some early analysis about what each card potentially brings to decks. Be sure to check out are exclusive reveal of a new Donald Duck card earlier this week. Disney Lorcana games are races to collect 20 Lore, which players collect by exerting their character cards on their turn. Characters collect lore equal to the number of lore symbols (diamond-shaped symbols) found on their card. However, exerted characters can also be "challenged" by opponent's characters, which causes both the challenged card and the challenging card to take damage. When a character takes damage that exceeds their "Willpower" (a stat represented by a number marked with a shield), they're banished from play. Players summon cards by using Ink, which are cards placed facedown into an Inkwell and can be used every turn to summon cards. Once a card enters the Inkwell, it can't be put into play, so players have to be strategic about what cards they use as Ink.

Simba, Future King Simba, Future King is a 1-Ink cost Steel card with 1 Strength and 2 Willpower. It's meant to be used early in the game and can help manipulate a starting hand by drawing a card and discarding a card when its put into play. While we don't have enough info to determine how many early game combos there are, Simba, Future King might help put the right cards in your hands right out of the gate. prevnext

Ariel, Whoseit Collector Ariel, Whoseit Collector is a 4-Ink cost Sapphire card with 3 Strength and 3 Willpower. Her Look at this Stuff ability allows her to be readied whenever her player plays a card, which potentially makes her very powerful in decks that focus on item use. Players can either use her to Quest and Challenge twice in a turn when an item is played, or generate a "free" Lore by having her quest and then ready her with an item to prevent her from being challenged. prevnext

Peter Pan, Never Landing Peter Pan, Never Landing is a 3-Ink cost Emerald card with 3 Strength and 2 Willpower. Peter Pan, Never Landing has the Evasive ability, meaning that it can only be challenged by other Evasive cards. While there are other ways to clear out Peter Pan, Never Landing without challenging, he can be potentially be a source of multiple lore if an opponent doesn't have a way to deal with multiple Evasive characters. prevnext

Zeus, God of Lightning Zeus, God of Lightning is a 4-Ink cost Amethyst card with 0 Strength and 4 Willpower. Zeus has both the Rush and Challenger +4 abilities, which means it can be used to challenge as soon as it enters play and deals an additional 4 Strength while challenging. This card seems to be suited for quickly entering into play and banishing an opponent, although it seems like it won't often be able to survive long enough to use the two Lore symbols on its card. One downside to Zeus, God of Lightning is that it can't be used as Ink, limiting some of its utility. prevnext

Maui, Demigod Maui, Demigod is an 8-Ink cost Steel card with 8 Strength and 8 Willpower. While it doesn't have any abilities, it has 3 Lore symbols, which makes it a potentially great way to finish off an opponent. Like Stitch, Carefree Surfer, Maui, Demigod should be able to survive at least one round of play, meaning that it could generate 6 Lore before its knocked out of play. Of course, the 8-Ink cost is a pretty high cost to pay, which could limit its use in decks. prevnext

Rapunzel, Letting Down Her Hair Rapunzel, Letting Down Her Hair is a 6-Ink cost card with 5 Strength and 4 Willpower. The most notable part of this card is its Tangle ability, which causes an opponent to lose 1 lore when it's put into play. Ruby is one of the inks we've seen the least of, but Rapunzel, Letting Down Her Hair is one of several revealed Ruby cards that puts an emphasis on manipulating Lore, hinting that might be a core characteristic of the Ink type. prevnext

Sven, Official Ice Deliverer Sven, Official Ice Deliverer is a 6-Ink cost Amethyst card. It has 5 Strength and 7 Willpower, but only 1 Lore and no abilities. Likely, this means the card will be most useful as a way to clear opponent cards in the late game, although it's possible that the card will have more utility if there are Action or Item cards that buff it due to its Ally or Storyborn keywords. prevnext