Magic: The Gathering's One of a Kind One Ring Card Found, Graded by PSA

The one-of-a-kind One Ring Magic: The Gathering card has been found and graded. Professional Sports Authenticators, a respected card grading service commonly known as PSA, announced that an anonymous customer had submitted the one out of one printing of the One Ring card from Magic: The Gathering's Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth set. The card, shown below, was graded as a 9, although this likely won't impact the card's value at all as it's literally the only one that will ever see print. Several card stores have offered $2 million or more for the card, which would make it the most expensive Magic card ever sold.

𝙅𝙐𝙎𝙏 𝙂𝙍𝘼𝘿𝙀𝘿



The One Ring is found, authenticated, and now rules them all. pic.twitter.com/k4flMy8VXF — PSAcard (@PSAcard) June 30, 2023

Wizards of the Coast first announced that the card would be included in Collector Booster packs of its new Lord of the Rings-themed set earlier this year, setting off a frenzy of speculation and questions about how the card would be found. With the One Ring card now safely in the hand of a new ringbearer, it's likely that the value of Collector Booster packs will decrease, although there are several limited editions of other Ring cards (based on the Rings made for the Elves, Dwarves, and Humans) that still need to be found. A standard One Ring card also appears in the set, with a set of unique mechanics designed around "tempting" the ringbearer.

Magic: The Gathering's crossover with Lord of the Rings is part of the game's Universes Beyond banner, which showcases various IPs as Magic cards. Other major sets include Doctor Who and Warhammer 40,000, along with the popular Dungeons & Dragons set released in 2021.