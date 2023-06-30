Disney Lorcana Debuts New Donald Duck Card (Exclusive)

ComicBook.com has the opportunity to debut a new Disney Lorcana card. Today, ComicBook.com can exclusively show off "Donald Duck, Strutting His Stuff," a new Sapphire Ink card that is part of the upcoming Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter set. The card costs five Ink to play and has the Ward ability, which prevents it being targeted by any Action cards or card abilities. This means that Donald Duck can only be directly challenged, which only happens when it is exerted due to Questing (which players may want to do as this card generates two Lore whenever its quests) or because it had previously been used in a challenge. You can check out the full reveal below:

Disney Lorcana is the hotly anticipated trading card game due out in August by Ravensburger. The new card game draws from a variety of different Disney movies and characters, with already confirmed characters including Robin Hood, Stitch, Elsa, Mickey Mouse, and more. Interestingly, the game not only involves "Storyborn" characters that are pulled directly from beloved Disney movies and cartoons, but also "Dreamborn" characters (such as Donald Duck above) which appear to be new interpretations of the characters. Some characters are "Floodborn" characters, which tie into the yet-to-be-revealed storyline narrative. The new card game involves players trying to be the first to gain 20 Lore, which is generated when a player's characters "Quest." Questing leaves a character open to a challenge from opposing player's characters, which damages both characters simultaneously. Players summon characters and items by spending Ink, which is generated by players placing cards from their hand into their Inkwell area. Most Disney Lorcana cards can be used as Ink, with players limited to adding one card to the Inkwell per turn. Ink is expended when a player summons cards, but is reset at the beginning of the turn, meaning that a player's Inkwell grows over time.

ComicBook.com had the opportunity to sit down with Disney Lorcana brand manager and co-designer Ryan Miller, and you'll see our full coverage of Disney Lorcana coming soon, with a deep dive into the game's design and more. Consider Donald Duck, Strutting His Stuff to be a tease of more Disney Lorcana surprises and excitement to come!