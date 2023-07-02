New Warhammer Game Announced

A new Warhammer miniatures game seeks to recreate the massive battles of the Horus Heracy. Games Workshop has announced Warhammer: The Horus Heresy – Legions Imperialis, a new epic scale miniatures game due for release this August. While typical Warhammer 40K and Warhammer: The Horus Heresy battles represent one slice of the massive battles depicted in the lore of the game, Legions Imperialis brings the entire battle to the table, thanks to smaller scale miniatures featuring multiple infantry units on one base along with mech units like Titans that tower above them.

The Horus Heresy is one of the defining moments in Warhammer 40K lore, focused on the devastating civil war between the forces of Imperium. Approximately half of the Imperial Legions turned traitor against the Emperor of Man during the conflict, leading to a drastic reduction in Mankind's forces, but also providing the origin story for the Chaos Space Marines that plague the far flung future of Warhammer 40K. Games Workshop publishes a line of Warhammer: Horus Heresy miniatures, although it's a smaller line as the various miniatures can be painted and customized to represent any of the 18 Imperial Legions present in the conflict.

Warhammer: The Horus Heresy – Legions Imperialis will launch in August with a Launch box in August featuring 233 miniatures, split between the Space Marines, the Solar Auxilia, and Titans. Included in the set are 106 Space Marine infantry and walkers, five Space Marine tanks, 104 Solar Auxilia infantry and walkers, six Solar Auxilia tanks, and two Warhound Titans.

Games Workshop also confirmed that all the terrain options from the previous Epic Scale game Adeptus Titanicus will be compatible with the new game, and players can also bring in miniatures from the Adeptus Titanicus and Aeronautica Imperialis miniatures games.

Expect to hear more details about Warhammer: The Horus Heresy – Legions Imperialis soon.