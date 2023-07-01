Dungeons & Dragons Reveals Alternate Cover for Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk

Dungeons & Dragons has revealed the alternate cover for its upcoming campaign book. Earlier this week, Wizards of the Coast released a first look at the alternate cover for Phandelver & Below: The Shattered Obelisk. The cover, which can be seen below in the embedded tweet, is a psychedelic and metal inspired cover, with impossible-looking horrors exploding out of a shattered obelisk. Interestingly, the cover also shows off several mind flayers, which seems to confirm that one of the threats in the upcoming campaign book are the classic monsters. The alt-cover will be available at local game stores only. You can check out the new cover down below:

ComicBook.com was able to confirm that the cover was a collaborative effort. The art was made by French artist DZO: Olivier, with Trish Yochum, Principle Graphic Designer at Wizards of the Coast, completing the color work on the cover. Art direction was by Bree Heiss from Wizards of the Coast.

The upcoming campaign book is an expanded version of The Lost Mine of Phandelver, the mini-adventure found in the original Fifth Edition Starter set. The adventure is not only one of the most popular adventures made for Fifth Edition, it will also address the series of obelisks scattered throughout many other recent D&D adventures.

The full description for Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk can be found below:

Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk is a high-fantasy adventure that begins in the beloved town of Phandalin as it faces unimaginable danger. Whether the heroes are newcomers to Phandalin or are returning after the acclaimed Dungeons & Dragons adventure Lost Mine of Phandelver, they discover hints of a threat lurking below the town. The heroes soon learn that the cult of a malevolent entity has set its sights on transforming Phandalin into the capital of its evil empire. To save the town from oblivion, the heroes must uncover a nefarious plot and confront the otherworldly cultists directly.

Offers new Dungeon Masters and players the opportunity to dive into their first full-fledged Dungeons & Dragons adventure

Retains the beloved Lost Mine of Phandelver quests that unfold into a brand-new adventure with classic D&D themes and a tinge of horror

Presents a bestiary with approximately two-dozen new creatures that showcase psionic magic, body horror, and more.

Provides a magic appendix that includes new consumable metamagic items, Netherese amulets, and duergar magic

Includes a double-sided poster map with the Phandalin region on one side and the town of Phandalin plus key encounters in the adventure on the other

Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk will be released on September 19, 2023.