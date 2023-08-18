Disney Lorcana Launches Today, Releases New Trailer

Disney Lorcana has officially launched, with a new trailer and limited supply at some stores. Today marks the official release of Disney Lorcana, the new Disney-themed trading card game by Ravensburger. To celebrate the game's release, Ravensburger released a new story trailer, which shows some new Illumineers testing their powers to bring stories to life within the Great Illuminary. You can check out the new trailer, which seems to provide a small clue about the origin of the mysterious Floodborn characters, down below:

We are thrilled to present the Disney Lorcana TCG trailer, The Power of an Illumineer, where you’ll discover the realm of Lorcana alongside one of our Illumineers! Get ready to be spellbound! #DisneyLorcana pic.twitter.com/G8gjCI2fr6 — Disney Lorcana (@DisneyLorcana) August 18, 2023

In Disney Lorcana, players race to be the first to collect 20 Lore, which they do by sending characters summoned from their deck off on quests. When characters are questing, they can be challenged by opposing characters, which can leave them damaged or banished from play. Players summon cards and pay for actions and items using cards in their inkwell. Players can commit one card per turn to their inkwell, where it becomes a reusable resource for the remainder of the turn. The game includes three kinds of characters – Storyborn characters pulled directly from various Disney movies and properties, Dreamborn characters with new traits and characteristics, and mysterious Floodborn characters who can be summoned at a lower cost if a player has a character of the same name already in play.

Demand for Disney Lorcana has been extremely high, which has led to many hobby stores marking up their product by 200% or more of the recommended retail price. While not announced officially, some hobby stores have publicly told customers they expect a re-stock in September and mass retailers are also expected to get Disney Lorcana products starting on September 1st.