Elsa Is the New Charizard Card of Disney Lorcana

Disney Lorcana is making a splash in the trading card game market, with Enchanted rare cards selling for hundreds of dollars online ahead of the game's official release next week. Last weekend, Disney Lorcana officially made its debut at Gen Con, the largest tabletop game convention in North America. Fans waited for hours (and often overnight) for the opportunity to be among the first to get their hands on the new trading card game, which features characters from across Disney's many animated movies. Ravensburger, the publisher of the card game, had another surprise for Gen Con attendees - Disney Lorcana's First Chapter set contained 12 Enchanted rare cards, a "secret" sixth rarity of cards. While exact odds are unknown, an Enchanted Rare card isn't guaranteed to come in every Booster Box.

Fans knew that the Enchanted Rare cards would be a hot item and fans are currently paying hundreds of dollars on eBay for early Enchanted Rare cards. Recent sales include $250 for an Aurora, Dreaming Guardian card and $325 for a Stitch, Carefree Surfer card. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Elsa, Spirit of Winter is the highest selling of the Enchanted Rare cards. Recent sales of the Enchanted Rare Elsa card range from $750-$850 a card.

During Gen Con weekend, Disney Lorcana cards were selling for even more on eBay – a Simba, Returned King card sold for $5,000, while a Tinker Bell, Giant Fairy card sold for $4,000 and an Elsa card sold for $4,800.

Cards usually sell at inflated values during the pre-release window, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the price go down in the coming weeks once more product is available to both players and collectors. One good bit of news for Disney Lorcana is that the Secret Rares are merely variants of cards in the set, so players won't have to pay a high price if they want the cards for their decks.

Disney Lorcana hits game store shelves on August 18th, followed by mass retailers on September 1st.