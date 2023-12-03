Disney Lorcana: Is The Disney100 Collector's Edition Gift Set Worth It?

Disney Lorcana has a new gift set out now, but the question is whether the set is worth the heightened price tag. As part of the recent Rise of the Floodborn rollout, Ravensburger recently released a new Disney Lorcana gift set. The new Disney100 Collector's Edition comes with six promo cards with variant art illustrated by beloved Disney animators. Because of the Disney100 branding and the fact that the new gift box contains cards that currently can't be purchased anywhere else, the immediate question is whether the new gift box is actually worth the $49.99 MSRP (or even higher, depending on if potential buyers look at either the secondary market or local game stores).

From the outset, the Disney100 Collector's Edition is an upgrade over The First Chapter gift set if only because of what player's actually get in the box. The First Chapter gift set came with two foil versions of The First Chapter card (Mulan – Imperial Soldier and Hades – King of Olympus) along with two oversized foil versions of the same cards. The issue with The First Chapter gift set is that both cards featured in the set were also available in booster packs, meaning that buyers weren't getting anything unique save for the oversized foil cards.

The Disney100 Collector's Edition is $20 more expensive but comes with six unique cards that can't be found anywhere else and are (according to Ravensburger staff commentary on Discord) a limited product. Currently, several of the cards are selling for an inflated price online as well. The median price for both Elsa – Gloves Off and Stitch – Abomination are both over $10, and the combined median price of all six cards are $56.91. We'll note that prices are likely inflated right now due to high demand and lack of supply as the gift set just hit mass retail this week, but the prices indicate that, for now at least, people seem to want at least a few of the cards.

One other note about the promo variant cards – many people, ourselves included, have reported significant curling of their promo cards when they open their gift set. Curling is a common issue with foil cards and is caused by differences in humidity from where the cards were printed and where they were stored/opened. A curled card isn't considered damaged in the eyes of most collectors and there are a variety of ways to fix the curling ranging from simply placing them in the pages of a heavy book to using humidor packages or silica gel packages in an air-tight container to restore the card's humidity to match that of their original printing environment. You can check out various articles about "pringling" or foil curling if you wish to flatten out your cards. Be careful, though, as any attempts to flatten a card comes with the risk of damaging those cards permanently.

Ultimately – buying the Disney100 Collector's Edition will come down to just how much value a person puts on the promo cards. If you're just looking to get your hands on Disney Lorcana cards, there are certainly more cost efficient methods of getting cards (the Illumineer's Trove has the same MSRP and comes with twice as many booster packs as the Collector's Edition.) But if you want the promo cards and you can find the gift set at MSRP, it's definitely worth adding the cards to your collection.