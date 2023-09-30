Disney Lorcana Reveals Two New Cards, Including Another Dangerous Emerald Card

Disney Lorcana has revealed two new cards from Rise of the Floodborn, including what's sure to be a fixture in more Emerald decks. This week, Ravensburger revealed two new cards from Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn, the second set of the popular Disney-themed trading card games. The two cards (which can be viewed below) are Mulan – Soldier in Training and Hypnotize. Both cards are common cards, which means they should be in ready supply when the set comes out in November.

Mulan – Soldier in Training is a 4-cost Ruby card with 4 Strength, 3 Willpower, and 1 Lore. It's notably an uninkable card and has Rush, which allows it to challenge on the turn its played. This Mulan card is clearly intended to be an offensive threat in the midgame, attacking opponent cards before they can be played.

The truly scary card in this set is Hypnotize, which forces all opponents to discard a card and also allows players to draw a card. This essentially gives Emerald decks a card draw ability, which are still relatively rare while simultaneously threatening opponents' hands. Interestingly, we've already seen two other cards in Rise of the Floodborn – Bucky – Squirrel Speak Tutor and Belle – Hidden Archer , with discard abilities, which makes it seem that Emerald will be a discard focused ink. Several cards in The First Chapter, such as Sudden Chill and Flynn Rider- Charming Rogue, also have a discard effect.

Where to Buy Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn

Hopefully the upcoming reprint of Disney Lorcana will mean that players and fans will be able to get their hands on the new set, which will further expand on the card game. The new Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn set will include two new Starter Decks, featuring Amber/Sapphire and Amethyst/Steel, in addition to a new Illumineer's Trove. Additionally, two new playmats featuring Winnie the Pooh and Beast will also be released alongside the deck and card sleeves and deck boxes featuring Mulan and Sisu will also be released alongside the new set. Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will release at local game stores on November 17th, followed by a mass market release on December 1st. You'll be able to find details on exactly when and where you can pick the cards up online right here.