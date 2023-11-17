Disney Lorcana Set 3 Cards Leak, Ravensburger Issues Statement

Ravensburger has confirmed that several unreleased cards from an upcoming Disney Lorcana set were shared online. Yesterday, Disney Lorcana fans were stunned when several unreleased Disney Lorcana cards, allegedly from the upcoming unnamed third set, were leaked online. ComicBook.com is not sharing the names or mechanics of the cards, but the cards were all Rare cards and hinted at new mechanics and new Disney franchises that have not yet appeared in the game.

ComicBook.com reached out to Ravensburger North America about whether the leaked cards were legitimate and Ravensburger NA confirmed that they were indeed real. "Several unreleased cards from an upcoming set of Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game were stolen and shared online," said Lisa Krueger, Head of Communications and Shows for Ravensburger North America in a statement to ComicBook.com. "We are currently investigating this matter. We want to assure our fans that this will not affect future releases and availability. If anyone has information relating to this matter, please contact Ravensburger directly."

The leak's timing comes as Disney Lorcana releases Rise of the Floodborn, its second set of cards. The new set acts as the first official expansion for Disney Lorcana, adding a new Resist mechanic and several new deck archetypes. Notably, several retailers broke embargo upon receiving their Rise of the Floodborn supply, leading to several Enchanted cards (secret rare Full Art cards) leaking online ahead of their official reveals through marketing sources.

Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn is available now at game stores. Product will also be made available at mass retailers (including Ravensburger NA's own website) starting on December 1st. Details about the third set have not yet been revealed, but the set will likely come out in early 2024.