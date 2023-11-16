Disney Lorcana Rise of the Floodborn Pre-Orders Go Live Soon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ravensburger will open its online pre-order pages for Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn next week. Today, Ravensburger announced that its online webstore will open pre-orders for Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn at 10:30 AM ET on Monday, November 20th. The pre-orders will include the two Starter Decks, the Illumineer's Trove for Rise of the Floodborn, booster display boxes, and playmats. Additionally, the Disney100 Collector's Set will also be available for pre-order. Customers will be limited to 2 Starter Decks and booster display boxes and 1 of every other item. Notably, Ravensburger won't ship the product purchased on their website until December 1st to align with the mass retail release of the new set. Shipments will be limited to addresses within the United States.

Ravensburger's website quickly crashed when pre-orders went up for Disney Lorcana's first set back in August. Additionally, numerous orders were cancelled due to the website's system allowing excess orders of product. To prevent this, pre-orders will remain open until product runs out and no additional product will be made available after the website sells out of its initial allotment.

Ravensburger also addressed concerns involving allocations and packaging for booster boxes. Moving forward, all booster boxes for The First Chapter and Rise of the Floodborn will include waffle stickers. Future set booster boxes will be shrink wrapped. Ravensburger also noted that production of future sets had ramped up considerably, hoping to alleviate some of the strong demand for future product. While a reprint of the first two sets of Disney Lorcana was announced, its unclear if Ravensburger will continue to print more product for those sets.

Additionally, Ravensburger announced that the Disney100 Collector's Set will be available early. The set will now release at game stores, Disney Parks and the Times Square Disney Store on November 17th alongside Rise of the Floodborn. Mass retailers will receive product on December 1st.