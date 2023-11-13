Disney Lorcana: What Cards Are In Rise of the Floodborn Starter Decks
Disney Lorcana adds two new Starter Decks with cards from Rise of the Floodborn.
Disney Lorcana is adding two new starter decks with cards from its upcoming set. This week, Ravensburger will release "Rise of the Floodborn," the first expansion to the Disney-themed trading card game Disney Lorcana. The new set will double the number of cards in Disney Lorcana and also add several new mechanics meant to explore deckbuilding options and strategies. To help get players started, Ravensburger will release two new starter decks heavily featuring cards from the new set, built around Amber and Sapphire ink cards and Amethyst and Steel ink cards. The Amber and Sapphire deck is built around using card abilities to strengthen other cards, while the Amethyst and Steel ink cards utilize a new "bounce" mechanic and feature cards containing the new Resist ability.
You can check out full lists of both decks below:
Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn Amber and Sapphire Starter Deck Card List
1x The Queen – Commanding Presence (Foil)
1x Gaston – Intellectual Powerhouse (Foil)
2x Bashful – Hopeless Romantic
1x Christopher Robin – Adventurer
2x Doc – Leader of the Seven Dwarfs
2x Dopey – Always Playful
3x Gaston – Baritone Bully
1x Grand Duke – Advisor to the King
3x Grumpy – Bad-Tempered
2x Happy – Good-Natured
2x Lefou – Bumbler (from The First Chapter)
3x Sleepy – Nodding Off
3x Sneezy – Very Allergic
2x Snow White – Lost in the Forest
3x The Queen – Regal Monarch
2x Painting the Roses Red
1x Belle – Inventive Engineer (from The First Chapter
3x Cruella De Vil – Fashionable Cruiser
1x Hiram Flaversham – Toymaker
2x Judy Hopps – Optimistic Officer
3x Owl – Logical Lecturer
2x Philoctetes – Trainer of Heroes (from The First Chapter)
3x The Nokk – Water Spirit
1x Winnie the Pooh – Having a Think
2x Four Dozen Eggs
2x Launch
2x Fang Crossbow
2x Gumbo Pot
3x Pawpsicle
Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn: Amethyst and Steel Starter Deck Card List
1x Merlin – Shapeshifter (Foil)
1x Tiana – Celebrating Princess (Foil)
3x Chip the Teacup – Gentle Soul
2x Dr. Facilier – Savvy Opportunist
3x Heihei.- Persistent Presence
3x Kuzco – Wanted Llama
1x Madam Mim – Fox
3x Madam Mim – Snake
2x Merlin – Crab
3x Merlin – Goat
1x Merlin – Rabbit
2x Merlin – Squirrel
2x Freeze (from The First Chapter)
2x I'm Stuck
2x Beast – Forbidding Recluse
2x Benja – Guardian of the Dragon Clan
2x Cinderella – Knight in Training
2x Eli La Bouff – Big Daddy
2x Hercules – Hero in Training
1x Kronk – Junior Chipmunk
2x Lawrence – Jealous Manservant
3x Lilo – Galactic Hero (from The First Chapter)
2x Prince Eric – Dashing and Brave (from The First Chapter)
3x Prince Naveen – Penniless Royal
1x The Huntsman – Reluctant Enforcer
2x The Prince – Never Gives Up
3x Tiana – Diligent Waitress
2x Last Cannon
2x Last Cannon
2x Mouse Armor