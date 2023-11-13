Disney Lorcana: What Cards Are In Rise of the Floodborn Starter Decks

Disney Lorcana adds two new Starter Decks with cards from Rise of the Floodborn.

Disney Lorcana is adding two new starter decks with cards from its upcoming set. This week, Ravensburger will release "Rise of the Floodborn," the first expansion to the Disney-themed trading card game Disney Lorcana. The new set will double the number of cards in Disney Lorcana and also add several new mechanics meant to explore deckbuilding options and strategies. To help get players started, Ravensburger will release two new starter decks heavily featuring cards from the new set, built around Amber and Sapphire ink cards and Amethyst and Steel ink cards. The Amber and Sapphire deck is built around using card abilities to strengthen other cards, while the Amethyst and Steel ink cards utilize a new "bounce" mechanic and feature cards containing the new Resist ability.

You can check out full lists of both decks below:

Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn Amber and Sapphire Starter Deck Card List

1x The Queen – Commanding Presence (Foil)

1x Gaston – Intellectual Powerhouse (Foil)

2x Bashful – Hopeless Romantic

1x Christopher Robin – Adventurer

2x Doc – Leader of the Seven Dwarfs

2x Dopey – Always Playful

3x Gaston – Baritone Bully

1x Grand Duke – Advisor to the King

3x Grumpy – Bad-Tempered

2x Happy – Good-Natured

2x Lefou – Bumbler (from The First Chapter)

3x Sleepy – Nodding Off

3x Sneezy – Very Allergic

2x Snow White – Lost in the Forest

3x The Queen – Regal Monarch

2x Painting the Roses Red

1x Belle – Inventive Engineer (from The First Chapter

3x Cruella De Vil – Fashionable Cruiser

1x Hiram Flaversham – Toymaker

2x Judy Hopps – Optimistic Officer

3x Owl – Logical Lecturer

2x Philoctetes – Trainer of Heroes (from The First Chapter)

3x The Nokk – Water Spirit

1x Winnie the Pooh – Having a Think

2x Four Dozen Eggs

2x Launch

2x Fang Crossbow

2x Gumbo Pot

3x Pawpsicle

Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn: Amethyst and Steel Starter Deck Card List

1x Merlin – Shapeshifter (Foil)

1x Tiana – Celebrating Princess (Foil)

3x Chip the Teacup – Gentle Soul

2x Dr. Facilier – Savvy Opportunist

3x Heihei.- Persistent Presence

3x Kuzco – Wanted Llama

1x Madam Mim – Fox

3x Madam Mim – Snake

2x Merlin – Crab

3x Merlin – Goat

1x Merlin – Rabbit

2x Merlin – Squirrel

2x Freeze (from The First Chapter)

2x I'm Stuck

2x Beast – Forbidding Recluse

2x Benja – Guardian of the Dragon Clan

2x Cinderella – Knight in Training

2x Eli La Bouff – Big Daddy

2x Hercules – Hero in Training

1x Kronk – Junior Chipmunk

2x Lawrence – Jealous Manservant

3x Lilo – Galactic Hero (from The First Chapter)

2x Prince Eric – Dashing and Brave (from The First Chapter)

3x Prince Naveen – Penniless Royal

1x The Huntsman – Reluctant Enforcer

2x The Prince – Never Gives Up

3x Tiana – Diligent Waitress

2x Last Cannon

2x Mouse Armor