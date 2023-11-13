Disney Lorcana Reveals Snow White Enchanted Card (Exclusive)

ComicBook.com has a first look at a brand new Snow White Enchanted card that appears in Disney Lorcana's Rise of the Floodborn. Today, ComicBook.com has a chance to reveal the Enchanted version of Snow White – Well Wisher, one of the "secret" Enchanted cards found in Rise of the Floodborn. The card, illustrated by Javi Salas, appropriately shows Snow White singing in front of a well. Notably, this version of Snow White is wearing an alternative outfit, one of the telltale signs that she's a Floodborn, a Glimmer changed from a mysterious Flood of ink that originated in the Grand Illuminary at the heart of Disney Lorcana's in-game world. You can check out the card down below.

Snow White – Well Wisher is a 6 cost uninkable Amber card with 3 Strength, 5 Willpower, and 2 Lore. As a Floodborn character, Snow White has the Shift 4 keyword (meaning a player can spend 2 less ink to play Snow White on top of a different Snow White card) and she has the powerful ability "Wishes Come True" that allows her player to return a character card from their discard pile whenever Snow White quests.

Enchanted cards as the "Secret Rare" cards in Disney Lorcana and feature alternate art, a different foil treatment, and full art that extends into the text box. There were 12 Enchanted cards in Disney Lorcana's The First Chapter set and it's expected that there will be 12 Enchanted cards in this set as well. Several of the cards were leaked early ahead of Rise of the Floodborn's release this week as stock is making its way to stores.

Disney Lorcana's Rise of the Floodborn set will be released on November 17th at local hobby stores and December 1st at mass retailers.