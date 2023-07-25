Disney Lorcana Launches Official App Ahead of Launch

Disney Lorcana's official app is live, providing players with a first look at the entire catalog of cards for the game. Today, Ravensburger launched Disney Lorcana's free app on iOS and Android devices ahead of the game's launch next month. The Disney Lorcana TCG Companion will feature a complete card catalog, a deckbuilder, a lore counter tool, and how-to-play information and videos. The app will also include news updates for Disney Lorcana, which will be handy as the game will be releasing new sets every few months. You can see some screenshots of the app down below:

The upcoming trading card game features a wide selection of Disney characters, who come to life in the world of the game thanks to magical ink. Players summon characters and items to collect Lore, with each match of Disney Lorcana being a race to reach 20 Lore. Players build decks using cards of two colors of ink, with six colors to choose from. Each color of ink has its own theme, with Steel featuring high cost but stronger characters, while Amber features an emphasis on summoning as many characters of possible. Characters from movies like Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Moana, and Frozen are all represented in the first set, with many more likely to make their debuts in future sets. Interestingly, the game also features "Dreamborn" versions of characters that have radically different looks than their "Storyborn" counterparts, as well as the mysterious Floodborn characters who appear to be at the heart of the story of Disney Lorcana.

Fans will have their first chance to purchase Disney Lorcana at GenCon, one of the largest tabletop game conventions in North America, that will take place in Indianapolis next week. The game will officially launch at local game stores and Disney Parks on August 18th, followed by a wide release at large retail stores like Target, Walmart, Amazon, Barnes & Noble and more on September 1st.