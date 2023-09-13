Disney Lorcana Clarifies That Tiana Is Not Carrying a Keyblade

A new image of Tiana from Disney Lorcana had some fans wondering if Princess Tiana was wielding a Keyblade. Today, Ravensburger announced Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn, the second set for the red-hot Disney-themed trading card game. The set introduces several key Disney characters to Disney Lorcana, including Tiana from Princess and the Frog. In fact, Tiana appears in one of the first cards previewed from the set, with Tiana – Celebrating Princess appearing as a Steel ink card with the new Resist keyword. In the card, seen below, Tiana is carrying a large and curiously shaped masquerade mask, likely a reference to the masquerade ball held during the movie.

While the mask is just that....a mask, at least a few fans jokingly wondered whether the large key-shaped item was actually a Keyblade from Kingdom Hearts in disguise. Although the mask is missing the distinctive keychain that helps define a Keyblade, an official Ravensburger account over on the Lorcana HQ Discord still quickly clarified that the card was not supposed to be a reference, oblique or otherwise, to the other Disney crossover franchise.

Although a Disney Lorcana/Kingdom Hearts crossover makes a lot of sense, there might be some technical and logistical hurdles to overcome before something like that would happen. For one, Kingdom Hearts is a collaboration between Disney and Square Enix and any desire to use elements from Kingdom Hearts in Disney Lorcana would likely need Square Enix's okay. There's also the fact that Kingdom Hearts actually had its own trading card game (published by Tomy and translated in the US by Fantasy Flight Games), so there's a potential rights issue as well.

Where to Buy Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn

Demand for Disney Lorcana has been high since the game first released its first promo cards last year and has remained high even after the game was released in retail in August and September. Ravensburger has promised that reprints of the first set are coming and fans will have a second chance to get their hands on some Disney Lorcana cards when Rise of the Floodborn comes out in November. The new Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn set will include two new Starter Decks, featuring Amber/Sapphire and Amethyst/Steel, in addition to a new Illumineer's Trove. Additionally, two new playmats featuring Winnie the Pooh and Beast will also be released alongside the deck and card sleeves and deck boxes featuring Mulan and Sisu will also be released alongside the new set. Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will release at local game stores on November 17th, followed by a mass market release on December 1st. You'll be able to find details on exactly when and where you can pick the cards up online right here.