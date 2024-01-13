Disney Lorcana Reveals New Location, First Legendary Card for Into the Inklands

Disney Lorcana has officially kicked off the new year with more reveals for its upcoming set Into the Inklands. This week, Ravensburger revealed several new cards for Into the Inklands, the upcoming third set for Disney Lorcana. The new cards not only include the first Legendary card revealed for the new set, but also a brand new Location card. Location cards are a new kind of card introduced in Into the Inklands that produce a fixed amount of lore per turn and also can provide additional effects to characters who are at that location. You can check out all the new Into the Inkland cards down below – the new Disney Lorcana set comes out on February 23 at game stores and March 8 at mass retailers.

Dalmatian Puppy - Tail Wagger Dalmatian Puppy – Tail Wagger is a 2-cost Amber card with 2 Strength, 3 Willpower and 1 Lore. The card is a unique one in that it allows for players to have up to 99 of the card in their deck. Currently, there's no real benefit to having a Dalmatian deck, but maybe a Perdita, Pongo or Cruella De Vil card has an ability that only activates when puppies or in play. The card is also unique in that it has five variants within the set, each of which depicts a different puppy. This marks the first time a card has received multiple variants or non-Enchanted variants. You can see all the variants down below:

Pongo - Determined Father Pongo is a 3-cost Amber card with 3 Strength, 2 Willpower, and 1 Lore. Pongo is the first of several cards revealed for Into the Inklands that specifically attempt to draw out characters from a player's deck. In this case, Twilight Bark allows a player to spend two ink to reveal the top card from their deck and draw it if it's a character. It does come with a bit of risk though, as non-character cards are put on the bottom of the deck, which may prevent its use compared to other cards with a draw effect.

Heal What Has Been Hurt Heal What Has Been Hurt is a 3-cost Amber song card. The card removes three damage from a character and lets the player draw a card. Both of these are pretty valuable for Amber decks, so we'd expect this to get some good use in Amber decks.

The Sorcerer's Hat The Sorcerer's Hat is a 2-cost Amethyst item card. The Sorcerer's Hat allows players to spend one Ink to name a card and then reveal the top card in their deck. If it's the card they named, they can draw it, if not the card goes back on the top of the pile. We'll note that this card is not only a solid way to potentially draw a card for cheap, it can also be used with cards like the previously revealed Pongo – Determined Father card to get another card into a player's hand.

Ursula - Deceiver Ursula – Deceiver is a 2 cost Emerald card with 1 Strength, 3 Willpower, and 1 Lore. While only an uncommon card, Ursula has the potential to be a game changer. This card lets players discard a song card of their choice from an opponent's hand. Given that cards like Be Prepared and A Whole New World continue to be dominant cards within the metagame, this might be the most useful card to finally break up the dominant meta decks.

Scrooge McDuck - Richest Duck in the World Scrooge McDuck is a 5-cost Sapphire card with 3 Strength, 5 Willpower, and 1 Lore. This card comes with two abilities, one which lets them target evasive characters and another one that lets a player play an item for free whenever Scrooge banishes a character in a challenge. We don't have a ton of items that have high costs, but this might be a great way to get them into play without paying a ton of ink.

Distract Distract is a 2-cost Sapphire action card. A pretty straightforward card, Distract lets players reduce a chosen character's Strength by 2 for a turn and has a card draw effect. This syncs up well with Scrooge McDuck – Richest Duck in the World, providing Scrooge with a way to either reduce or prevent damage during a challenge, thus keeping Scrooge on the field while also triggering Scrooge's free item play effect.

Jim Hawkins - Space Traveler Jim Hawkins – Space Traveler is a 5-cost Ruby character card with 4 Strength, 4 Willpower, and 2 Lore. Jim Hawkins – Space Traveler is the first Legendary card revealed for the new set and comes with two abilities that utilize locations. Not only can players put a Location card with a cost of 4 or less into play when Jim Hawkins comes into play, Hawkins can also move to a location for free whenever that location is put into play.

Stitch - Little Rocket Stitch – Little Rocket is a 2-cost Ruby character card with 3 Strength, 1 Willpower, and 1 Lore. This character has Rush and serves as a way to quickly challenge and take out opposing characters for a cheap ink cost.