Disney and Marvel Games Showcase Announced

Disney and Marvel have announced a new showcase that will take place next month focused entirely on upcoming video games that are in the works. The event, which is set to transpire in tandem with D23 Expo, will take place on Friday, September 9th at 1:00 pm PT/4:00 pm ET. And while most of the games that have been confirmed to appear at the show have already been announced, some surprises seem like they will also be in store.

At this point in time, the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, as this event is formally called, has been confirmed to stream across YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and Facebook. Additionally, it has been stated that games such as Marvel's Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Disney Dreamlight Valley will all have a presence. Further details associated with the length of the panel have not been given just yet.

"The digital showcase will feature incredible new content from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century Games," says the official description of this showcase. "In addition to all-new announcements, fans can expect new reveals from titles including Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel's Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and a sneak peek at the upcoming Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media. "

Likely the most interesting announcement that will come from this event is associated with Skydance New Media. Last year, it was confirmed that the studio would be working on a new game in tandem with Marvel, but it wasn't said which character or team associated with the comic book brand the title might be centered around. Now, it seems like we should be learning more about this project next month, which is a pretty big deal considering that Uncharted creator Amy Hennig happens to be tied to the game.

