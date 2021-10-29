New Marvel Game From Uncharted Creator Announced

Marvel Entertainment announced a new game this week with Skydance New Media set to develop the game. Characters and story details have not yet been confirmed, but this will be the first game from the new studio and is intended to be a AAA game “featuring a completely original story and take on the Marvel Universe.” Amy Hennig, the former Naughty Dog developer who created the Uncharted games, and former Electronic Arts producer Julian Beak are leading the studio.

The new Marvel game was announced on Friday with posts on both the Marvel and Skydance sites shared new – but slim – details about the game. All we know so far regarding the direction of the game is that it’ll be a “narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game, featuring a completely original story and take on the Marvel Universe,” Marvel said. The announcement went on to call this a “new category of story-focused interactive entertainment—a groundbreaking convergence of games, film, and television,” a description that suggests this game might take a slightly different approach from the more straightforward adventures we’ve seen in other Marvel games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/amy_hennig/status/1454120848298676230

“I can’t imagine a better partner than Marvel for our first game,” Hennig, the president of Skydance New Media, said about the new partnership. “The Marvel Universe epitomizes all the action, mystery and thrills of the pulp adventure genre that I adore and lends itself perfectly to an interactive experience. It’s an honor to be able to tell an original story with all the humanity, complexity, and humor that makes Marvel characters so enduring and to enable our players to embody these heroes that they love.”

To create this new game, Marvel and Skydance New Media said the latter has put together so far an “accomplished crew of developers with decades of AAA experience in action and adventure gaming, as well as a diverse team of creative consultants from the worlds of film, television, and comics.” Platforms for this new game have not yet been confirmed, but the pair said they were crafting it for “traditional gaming platforms as well as emerging streaming services.”

With this unnamed game announced, that makes for several Marvel games that are in the works. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy just recently released, and Marvel also has Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 coming for PlayStation players, too. A Marvel’s Wolverine game was one of the bigger Marvel gaming announcements in recent memory, but details on that game are slim at the moment.