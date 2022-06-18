Nightmare Before Christmas, Tangled Characters Are Coming to Disney Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances

Disney Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances will release a new expansion featuring the iconic hero from Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. The OP Games has announced Disney Sorcerer Arena: Epic Alliances: Thrills and Chills, a new expansion for the tabletop skirmish game that adds The Horned King from The Black Cauldron, Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Mother Gothel from Tangled. Details about the new characters' abilities were scarce, but all can be integrated into the Disney's Sorcerer Arena: Epic Alliances game with other characters. The new expansion will be released this September.

Disney's Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances is a tabletop adaptation of Disney Sorcerer's Arena, a free-to-play mobile video game featuring different Disney characters battling against each other in a skirmish-style format. Epic Alliances features the same sets of characters, each of which have their own powers, attacks, and abilities. Players choose pairs of characters to work together, using their different abilities in different ways. Players attempt to hold certain positions on the battlefield to score victory points, while also knocking out their opponent's characters. Notably, Epic Alliance has different "levels" of play, which adds different measures of complexity to choose from.

Notably, The OP Games seems to be building up Epic Alliances as one of their next major franchises. While the core game just came out in June, Thrills and Chills is the second expansion announced by The OP. It seems that by releasing new characters at regular intervals, The OP is looking to keep interest high in its new franchise.

Disney's Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances is available at hobby stores now. Disney Sorcerer Arena: Epic Alliances: Thrills and Chills will be released in September, just in time for Halloween.