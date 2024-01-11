Disney Speedstorm Update Fixes Racer Issues

Disney Speedstorm game will fix charged skills and other issues in an upcoming update.

It's your lucky day, Disney Speedstorm players: developer Gameloft is investigating issues with racers from the Oswald the Lucky Rabbit collection. The Frozen-inspired Disney Speedstorm season 5 introduced midseason racers Oswald, Ortensia, and WALL•E, but players who unlocked Ortensia in the Bouquet Cup limited time event have sped into issues with Ortensia's "Lovely Flowers" charged skill. Some players have reported a bug that allows Ortensia to be stunned even with her unique skill activated.

In normal activation, Ortensia generates several red flowers. After colliding with the enemy, Ortensia stuns them, spending one of the flowers and receiving short speed boost. In charged activation, instead of offensive flowers, Ortensia generates defensive ones. If someone tries to stun Ortensia, she will spend one flower to deflect a stun and receive a speed boost.

On the official Disney Speedstorm Discord, Gameloft announced the following fixes:

Disney Speedstorm Charged Skill Fix: Ortensia



Ortensia's green flowers not protecting her

Ortensia's green flowers being destroyed by her using skills like Shot

Ortensia license plate showing "MGK CRPT" will be fixed in the upcoming update

Disney Speedstorm Fix: Oswald

License plate showing "MGK CRPT" will be fixed in the upcoming update

Disney Speedstorm: Epic Games Exclusive Monochromatic Pack Issue



On December 13, 2023, Gameloft released a free Disney Speedstorm pack in the Epic Games store that was valid through January 10, 2024. The pack includes:

Racing Suit for Goofy: Monochromatic Classic

Kart livery for Goofy: Monochromatic Classic

Chip n' Dale Rare Crew Shards

5 Universal Box Credits



Gameloft is still investigating issues with some players reporting the prize pack is bugged.

Disney Speedstorm Update Fixes: Miscellaneous

Gameloft is investigating the following known issues:

Players hitting invisible obstacles in Frozen Chapter 6, Node 10

CPU racers teleporting through walls to the finish line in the "A Pirate's Life" racetrack

Stitch's unique skill outdated description will be fixed in the upcoming update

Olaf trail skills are being looked into

Disney Speedstorm Season 5 Frozen – "Let It Go" will conclude on January 30. Season 6, inspired by The Little Mermaid, will launch with four new racers plus a new midseason racer.