Here's everything to know about Disney Speedstorm season 5 seasonal event An Exciting New Adventure (January 2024).

Disney Speedstorm is racing into the new year with another seasonal event. Midway through Season 5 Frozen — Let It Go, the free-to-play combat kart racer launched the first limited-time event of 2024: An Exciting New Adventure. From January 1 until January 8, players can ring in the new year by boosting three racers from the Mickey and Friends collection — Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy — with upgrade materials, kart parts, kart colors, and crew members. Complete all 16 objectives, and you'll unlock an Epic reward: x3 crew shards to unlock or power up Pluto and boost any Mickey and Friends racer.

Below, reference our Disney Speedstorm: An Exciting New Adventure guide to find out how to score every reward during the dedicated limited time event.

Disney Speedstorm: An Exciting New Adventure Missions and Rewards



Objective – Race Difficulty – Required Racer – Reward

Use manual boost 3 time(s) (Newcomer): Energy Drink Duo x15

Energy Drink Duo x15 Use 2 charged skill(s) (Newcomer) (Mickey Mouse): Racing Kicks x10

Racing Kicks x10 Finish the race in position 3 or higher (Newcomer) (Donald Duck): Racing Gloves x10

Racing Gloves x10 Perform 3 drift boost(s) (Newcomer) (Goofy): Racing Helmet x10

Racing Helmet x10 Win the race (Apprentice): Energy Drink Trio x15

Energy Drink Trio x15 Win the race and use 1 unique skill(s) (Apprentice) (Mickey Mouse): Alarm Clock x10

Alarm Clock x10 Win the race by boosting for 6 seconds (Apprentice) (Donald Duck): Alarm Clock x10

Alarm Clock x10 Finish the race in position 3 or higher x2 (Apprentice) (Goofy): Humphrey the Bear crew member shards x5

Humphrey the Bear crew member shards x5 Win the race by boosting for 10 seconds (Advanced): Alarm Clock x10

Alarm Clock x10 Win the race x2 (Advanced) (Mickey Mouse): Pro Kicks x8

Pro Kicks x8 Win the race and drift for 600 meters (Advanced) (Donald Duck): Racing Gloves x8

Racing Gloves x8 Win the race and use 1 unique skill(s) (Advanced) (Goofy): Racing Helmet x8

Racing Helmet x8 Win the race and use 2 backward skill(s) (Expert): Energy Drink Trio x20

Energy Drink Trio x20 Win and perform drift boosts 4 time(s) (Expert) (Mickey Mouse): Salty the Seal crew member shards x5

Salty the Seal crew member shards x5 Win the race and stun 3 rival(s) (Expert) (Donald Duck): Dog Bone x8

Dog Bone x8 Win the race x2 (Expert) (Goofy): Wheels x1

Disney Speedstorm: An Exciting New Adventure Milestones and Rewards



Complete 4 objectives: Tootsie the Penguin crew member shards x10

Complete 8 objectives: GT87 Silverlake kart part (Mickey Mouse exclusive)

Complete 12 objectives: Feather White kart part color (Donald Duck exclusive)

Complete 16 objectives: Pluto crew member shards x3

Disney Speedstorm: An Exciting New Adventure Season Deals

The following racing suits and kart livery packs are available in the shop, featuring New Year stylings for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy. The 50% deals end January 18.



Midnight Countdown Mickey Racing Suit: 500 tokens

Midnight Countdown Donald Racing Suit: 500 tokens

Midnight Countdown Goofy Racing Suit: 500 tokens

Toontech Midnight Donald Kart Livery: 500 tokens

Toontech Midnight Goofy Kart Livery: 500 tokens

Disney Speedstorm Code Freebie



Enter the code S5GIFT to receive a free compensation package from Gameloft (redeemable once):