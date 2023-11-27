Disney Speedstorm Reveals New Season 5 Details on Frozen's Anniversary

On November 30th, a new season of Disney Speedstorm will be released, and it will be titled "Let it Go." As the name implies, the new season will be inspired by Frozen, and will see the addition of several newcomers based on the series. Today's marks the movie's tenth anniversary, and Gameloft celebrated the occasion by revealing the game's new season art, which features Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Hans, and Olaf. As we've seen with all of the characters in Disney Speedstorm, the Frozen cast has all been given special redesigns, with each one wearing a sleek racing suit.

The full Season 5 art can be found below.

(Photo: Disney, Gameloft)

Disney Speedstorm Season 5 Racers

While "Let it Go" will be the new season theme for Disney Speedstorm, Gameloft always adds other new racers outside of the theme. In addition to the newcomers from Frozen, Season 5 will also see the debut of three other racers in mid-season through Time Limited Events. Oswald the Lucky Rabbit is coming, and his trademark blue shorts have been turned into a black and blue racing suit. Players can also expect the Minnie to Oswald's Mickey, Ortensia. Ortensia might not be as familiar to a lot of Disney fans, as the character made her debut nearly a hundred years ago. However, she has appeared more recently in games like Epic Mickey. Ortensia's classic green dress has been reimagined as a racing suit, while her flower hat remains unchanged.

Disney Speedstorm Season 5 will also be adding WALL-E. How WALL-E would actually drive a car is something of a mystery, but the character will appear in the new season. He'll be accompanied by a new vehicle that looks quite a bit like he does, with a black and yellow color scheme, and headlights that resemble WALL-E's eyes. It's unclear if EVE will also appear in the game at some point, but the game's roadmap suggests she won't be with WALL-E in Season 5.

Disney Speedstorm Season 5 Changes

The new season of Disney Speedstorm will also bring about several changes, including balances to a few of the game's current racers. Normal and Charged Activations for Stitch, Jessie, and Steamboat Pete are all getting changed; Stitch will no longer have invulnerability, while Jessie and Pete will now spawn fewer toys and ink blots, respectively.

Players can also expect to see bug fixes and other changes meant to improve the overall experience. The amount of upgrade parts a player can earn through ranked multiplayer will be increasing, which Gameloft says is "aimed at making it easier for players to reach Star Level 3 with each Racer." There are also some changes coming to the way that some Common and Unique skills for racers can stun players. Readers can learn more about these changes at the game's official website right here.

Are you looking forward to Disney Speedstorm Season 5? Have you checked out the game yet? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!