Divinity Original Sin 2 Getting Major Changes for Xbox One and PS4

Divinity Original Sin 2 is an incredible story-rich RPG experience from Larian Studios that since its launch in September of last year has seen epic amounts of success. With its thrilling narrative, immersive storyline, and phenomenal characters, it’s an easy experience to get lost in throughout the ride. With the Definitive Edition of the RPG finally making its way onto Xbox One and PlayStation 4, Larian Studios has made note of some pretty significant changes made to the overall game.

According to GameSpot, the studio “completely reworked” the third act, fleshing out the experience even more with new dialogue, new characters to meet, and new questlines to venture out on. This move was made in order to create a better flow for the narrative while also giving new reasons to play.

In addition to the extra gameplay features, the studio also decided to make it a little easier for newcomers into the franchise. They did this by offering a new tutorial to help ease players into the title’s mechanics, something that wasn’t necessarily prevelant in the base game. The inventory and journal aspects of Divinity have also seen a few tweaks in order to make the overall experience more accessible and with a little more “clarity.”

Divinity Original Sin 2: Definitive Edition releases for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 this August. For more about the title:

“The Divine is dead. The Void approaches. And the powers lying dormant within you are soon to awaken. The battle for Divinity has begun. Choose wisely and trust sparingly; darkness lurks within every heart.”