Doctor Who RPG Is Getting a New Edition

✖

The Doctor Who tabletop RPG is getting a new edition. Publisher Cubicle 7 announced they would be releasing a new edition of their long-running Doctor Who: The Roleplaying Game. Cubicle 7 has published the Doctor Who TTRPG since 2009, and this new edition will be fully compatible with the First Edition, but streamlined for easier play. Doctor Who: The Roleplaying Game uses the Vortex Game System, which was created by Cubicle 7 specifically for the game. Players roll 2D6 and add various modifiers to their roll to make checks in gameplay. The game also uses a rather unique initiative system - with players who use their actions to talk going first, followed by characters that choose to use their action to movie, and players who are attacking going last. This mirrors Doctor Who's general avoidance of violence except as a last resort.

The first edition of Doctor Who: The Roleplaying Game included sourcebooks for the first 12 Doctors. Given that the 13th Doctor appears on the cover of the new rulebook, we can expect to see her adventures and antagonists front and center of the new edition.

The description for the core rulebook of the new edition of Doctor Who: The Roleplaying Game is described as follows:

Complete character creation rules to allow you to bring to life a new time travelling adventurer to explore space and time aboard the TARDIS. They could be companions to the Doctor, or a new Time Lord of your own creation, Time Agents, or investigators and defenders of planet Earth.

The complete revised rules for playing Doctor Who: The Roleplaying Game. The new and updated version of the popular Vortex system is completely compatible with the First Edition of the game. Second Edition makes gameplay faster, easier, and quicker to learn, while keeping all of the dramatic action you’d expect from an episode of Doctor Who.

Advice for Gamemasters, new and old, on how to make the experience of Doctor Who: The Roleplaying Game feel like you’re living an episode of the TV series, as well as how to create exciting storylines and continuing campaigns.

Revised rules for creating your group’s own TARDIS, or other time travel device to allow them to adventure from the dawn of history to the very ends of the Universe.

An expansive look at the history of the Universe, detailing many of the aliens and creatures the Doctor has encountered across space and time.

Pregenerated character sheets for the Doctor and her companions, ready to play straight away!

No release date was announced for the new edition of Doctor Who: The Roleplaying Game, but more information will be announced soon.