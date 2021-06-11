Doki Doki Literature Club Plus Is Already Creating Conspiracies

Doki Doki Literature Club is trending on Twitter because today, out of nowhere, Dan Salvato (the game's creator), Team Salvato, and Serenity Forge surprised everyone with the announcement of Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, a new version of the game packed with new content, new features, and improvements. This new version will also bring the game to console for the first time when it releases on June 30. More specifically, it's bringing the viral PC game to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

To accompany this news, Salvato dropped a Twitter thread with a variety of details and insights, and he also dropped the first-ever trailer of Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, which can be seen at the top of the article.

I'm delighted to announce Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, a labor of love from @TeamSalvato and @SerenityForge. #DDLCPlus includes new features and content and releases June 30th on PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox. https://t.co/iRWD66q98E Info in thread! pic.twitter.com/4I2hnDA2j7 — Dan Salvato (@dansalvato) June 11, 2021

As you would expect, the announcement has been generating considerable hype on Twitter, hence why it's trending. It's also created plenty of confusion, theories, and NSFW tweets that can not be shared. All of this to be expected, but what's been less expected are the conspiracies that have popped up, including one from a user named Meti, who pointed out that the marketing reveals the game's infamous surprise, which is that it's not a dating sim, but a psychological horror game. This is the exact opposite of the original marketing, which begs the question: are Salvato and co. preparing to once again subvert expectations or are they just being straightforward about what the game is because the cat has been out of the bag for years?

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus is really marketing itself as a horror experience this time, which makes me think it's a set up for something different vs the original which was way more meta and cutesy about it. pic.twitter.com/tKM84wg01Z — Meti 「同性愛者の男」 (@MetiNTBG) June 11, 2021

For now, it remains to be seen if Salvato and his team have any surprises in store. If they do, we won't know what they are until June 30.