‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Fan Art Re-Images Donnie Yen As Kung Lao

BossLogic is no stranger to creating epic pieces of fan art regarding our favorite movies, games, and TV shows. His talent for transforming celebrities into beloved characters is uncanny and lately, he’s been on a huge Mortal Kombat 11 kick now that he’s officially part of the MK Kollective. His latest creation? Transforming actor Donnie Yen into Kung Lao and it’s beyond perfect:

View this post on Instagram Kung Lao – @donnieyenofficial #MK11 #mkkollective @noobde A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Jan 30, 2019 at 6:07am PST

The Star Wars Rogue One actor has offered his talents to many franchises, including the upcoming Sleeping Dogs movie adaptation. To see him in the role of Kung Lao would be amazing, he would definitely have what it takes to do this character justice.

BossLogic’s latest creation is one of many, from Terry Crews as Jax, to Chris Pratt as Mr. Cage, and Vin Diesel as Baraka. We’re not going to lie, this artist’s talents is making us really want a new movie with the cast he keeps spitting out!

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23, 2019 for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.

