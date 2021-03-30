DOOM: The Classics Collection Announced for Nintendo Switch and PS4

✖

The first games in the DOOM franchise are getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 courtesy of Limited Run Games and Bethesda. DOOM: The Classics Collection is a physical compilation that includes DOOM, DOOM II, and DOOM 3. Pre-orders for the compilation will open on April 2nd, and will be available for a four-week window. The standard edition of the game will retail for $29.99, the special edition will cost $79.99, and the collector's edition will be available for $129.99. The latter two versions will offer a wealth of extra items for diehard fans!

The announcement from Limited Run Games can be found embedded below.

Finally @DOOM, DOOM II, and DOOM 3 are together in one package — DOOM: The Classics Collection for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Pre-orders open on Friday, April 2 at 10am ET. See you in Hell! pic.twitter.com/40IfF1Sy9L — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) March 29, 2021

For those interested, the special edition of DOOM: The Classics Collection will include a SteelBook, a metal Keycard replica, a PVC keychain of a Marine helmet, 9" x 6" art prints of each of the covers for the games, a reprint of the 1996 DOOM comic, and an 8GB floppy disc. All of these items will also appear in the collector's edition, alongside a DOOM shadowbox. The shadowbox features lights and sounds from the games.

For DOOM fans, this certainly seems like an awesome collection! All three of these games are currently available digitally on Switch and PS4, but this will give fans a chance to own them in a physical format. The future of franchises like DOOM on platforms outside of Xbox remains in question following the purchase of Bethesda by Microsoft, so fans concerned about being able to play these games on Switch and PS4 in the future might want to grab this compilation while it's available!

For those unfamiliar with Limited Run Games, the company publishes officially-licensed physical releases for games that previously received digital versions. The company's philosophy is "physical is forever," as digital games can be removed from storefronts. The games and their accompanying items are made to order, so the actual release date for the compilation will come a few months after pre-orders close.

