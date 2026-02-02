DOOM Developer id Software Teases Big News Could Be Coming This Week

id Software, the developer behind the DOOM franchise, has teased that big news could be coming from the studio this week. To kick off February, id Software celebrated its 35th anniversary as a company. To celebrate the occasion, studio leads Marty Stratton and Hugo Martin shared a message with fans that thanked them for the support that they’ve received over the year. And in doing so, they also happened to indicate that some major announcements could be happening in the days ahead.

In a video posted to social media, Stratton said that there will be “a lot coming up this week” as a way of celebrating the 35th anniversary of id Software. Specifics on just what this could be weren’t provided, but the studio kicked off these reveals by sharing new 35th anniversary artwork of DOOM: The Dark Ages. The implication is that if those at id Software have something substantial to reveal this week, it will likely be related to The Dark Ages in some capacity.

What Could This id Software News Be?

The most obvious news that could come about this week would be tied to the DLC for DOOM: The Dark Ages. Since its launch last year, id Software has said plainly that it would release expansion content for the latest DOOM entry in the future. Currently, this long-awaited DLC for DOOM: The Dark Ages hasn’t been shown off in any capacity, which has left fans with plenty of questions about its nature. Even if the add-on content is still months away from its launch, id Software could look to, at the very least, reveal this DLC for the first time this week to generate some excitement.

It’s worth stressing that no major announcements from id Software are guaranteed to happen. While Stratton has indicated that something big may come about this week, his tease could merely be tied to broader celebrations of the studio’s anniversary with its fanbase online. As such, don’t get too excited just yet in case nothing ends up coming about. If there is any news shared, whether it be associated with DOOM or something else, we’ll be sure to share it with you here on ComicBook once we learn more.

