DOOM Eternal Smashes Franchise Record for Opening Weekend Sales

DOOM Eternal and Animal Crossing: New Horizons both released late last week to much fanfare, and while the two couldn’t be more different, it sounds like that actually worked in the favor of both. Though it didn’t launch of Nintendo Switch, DOOM Eternal did drop on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and according to Bethesda Softworks, it has set a new franchise record for opening weekend sales.

Though exact figures weren’t provided, the company stated that the sequel doubled the launch revenue of 2016’s DOOM, and surpassed 100,000 concurrent players on Steam over the weekend. Not that there’s no overlap between DOOM Eternal and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (yours truly included among those that would happily buy both), but it almost certainly helped that the platforms also overlapped in no way whatsoever. For now, at least, as DOOM Eternal is still scheduled to eventually launch on Nintendo Switch.

“We want to thank our millions of fans for their enthusiastic support of this amazing title,” Ron Seger, SVP of Global Sales at Bethesda Softworks, said as part of the press release announcing the excellent sales. “Despite thousands of retail stores closing, we are pleased so many fans have been able to enjoy DOOM Eternal.”

Here’s a snippet of ComicBook.com’s review of DOOM Eternal, which gave the title a 4 out of 5:

DOOM Eternal exceeded expectations, both where difficulty and enjoyment are concerned, and while not without its faults, it feels like a must-play game for FPS players. It knows exactly how hard it is but doesn’t shame players for choosing whatever difficulty they want, and with how many collectibles there are to amass, it offers a surprising degree of replayability. DOOM Eternal hooks players after their first Glory Kill and constantly finds ways to keep them invested and will probably keep doing so long after your first playthrough.

DOOM Eternal is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is expected to launch on Nintendo Switch at a later date. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the first-person shooter right here.