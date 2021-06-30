DOOM Eternal's Next-Gen Update Is Live

✖

The next-gen update for DOOM Eternal has officially arrived. The free upgrade includes three new graphics modes for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S as well as several specific additions to take advantage of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller and its adaptive triggers. In one given example for the new DualSense additions, developer id Software notes that going full auto with the combat shotgun will cause the adaptive trigger to actually kick back while firing.

"We are very excited to launch the DOOM Eternal and The Ancient Gods – Part One and Two as native applications on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5," writes Senior Community Manager Joshua Doyle in the post detailing the update. "Any DOOM Eternal product purchased on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 is eligible for a free Next Gen upgrade on the same console family. The Next Gen versions are also available for direct digital purchase from Next Gen platforms on the (Xbox) Microsoft Store and the PlayStation Store. Additionally, free upgrades are available to Xbox Game Pass members who have the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S."

You can check out the patch notes specific to the next-gen update below, straight from the source:

Xbox Series X Ray Tracing Graphics Mode running at 1800p/60 FPS 120 FPS Graphics Mode running at 1800p Balanced Graphics Mode running at 4K/60 FPS HDR 10 in any Graphics Mode Ultra-Quality Style Graphics Settings Cross-Gen BATTLEMODE support with Xbox One Variable Refresh Rate Variable Rate Shading

Xbox Series S 120 FPS Graphics Mode running at 1080p Balanced Graphics Mode running at 1440p/60 FPS HDR 10 in any Graphics Mode Cross-Gen BATTLEMODE support with XBox One Variable Refresh Rate Variable Rate Shading *Ray Tracing Graphics Mode is not available on Xbox Series S

Playstation 5 Ray Tracing Graphics Mode running at 1800p/60 FPS 120 FPS Graphics Mode running at 1584p Balanced Graphics Mode running at 4K/60 FPS HDR 10 in any Graphics Mode Ultra-Quality Style Graphics Settings Cross-Gen BATTLEMODE support with PlayStation 4 DualSense adaptive trigger support added for a new dimension to the Slayer's iconic arsenal

Newly added settings for Playstation 5 DualSense adaptive triggers: Enabling/disabling the adaptive triggers Enabling/disabling the adaptive trigger resistance Tuning with a slider the intensity of the adaptive trigger vibrations

Playstation 5 DualSense adaptive trigger examples: While charging the Ballista's Destroyer Blade mod, the charge meter ticks can be felt as vibrations in the trigger Firing the Combat Shotgun's Full Auto mod, the trigger will kick back with each shot Activating the Chaingun's Energy Shield mod, makes the trigger harder to pull

Newly added settings for the Playstation 4 DualShock 4 and Playstation 5 DualSense controller speaker: Enabling/disabling controller audio Master volume for all controller speaker sound Volume sliders for individual controller sound components: HUD Alerts, Weapon Feedback, and Voice-Over HUD Alerts includes sounds like: Blood Punch ready, Frag Grenade/Ice Bomb ready, low ammo, etc. Weapon Feedback includes sounds like: Sticky Bomb recharge, Precision Bolt reloaded, Heat Blast charge ready, etc. Voice-Over includes any sounds where characters are speaking to the Slayer through comms, such as Samuel, VEGA, and the Intern



DOOM Eternal is currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest entry in the storied DOOM franchise right here.

