DOOM Mod Mocks Loot Crate Controversy In The Best Way Possible

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, by now everyone is sick and tired of hearing the term ‘loot boxes’. Whether it is being fed up with the practice of abusing them, or people just tired of hearing about it – there’s no denying that microtransactions have taken center stage. With EA’s Star Wars Battlefront II leading the charge, many gamers are finding their own ways to have their voice heard. One hilarious means to do that is with the latest DOOM mod that makes fun of all of the shenanigans in the best way possible.

EA may have pulled back their usage of loot crates, but this DOOM mod is not pulling punches. The DOOM Loot Box Mod created by Rip and Tear is a hilarious response to the weird state of the gaming community at present. The mod itself takes the 1993 FPS that we all know and love and replaces the weapon drops with loot boxes. Said loot boxes can only be opened with randomly dropped keys recovered from enemy corpses, but they are definitely few and far between. To further mock the rising practice in gaming, players can partake in a newly added in-game marketplace in order to purchases said keys (though with fake money, they aren’t EA).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The mod itself can be seen in the first few levels of the game in the video below. “Welcome to the marketplace” to see the loot box interpretation for yourself. To download the mod, simply support the modder’s site right here.