‘Downwell’ Coming To Nintendo Switch Next Month

Devolver Digital has been releasing a lot more of its games on Nintendo Switch lately, as well as original fare like the breathtaking platformer GRIS. And it looks to continue this trend in 2019 as it’s bringing one of its old-school favorites to the platform.

In a humorous tweet posted today, the publisher confirmed that its shooting game Downwell would arrive on the system starting on January 31, 2019. Though it didn’t confirm a price point, it’s likely to be around $4.99.

The game originally debuted on PlayStation 4, PS Vita, mobile platforms and PC back in 2016, putting you in control of a character that journeys downward into deep levels, shooting enemies that pop up beneath him and occasionally snagging helpful power-ups like lasers and shotguns.

You can see the tweet below, which tied in with the company’s Discord channel:

Check a look at this ultra exclusive news on our Discord. //t.co/DL49URunOW pic.twitter.com/9zWtv83uZi — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) December 26, 2018

Here’s the full description for the game, provided by the publisher:

Downwell is a curious game about a young person venturing down a well in search of untold treasures with only his Gunboots for protection. Make your way further and further down into the darkness filled with nasty creatures and mysterious secrets to collect the spectacular red gems scattered about the rocks. Step into precariously placed shops and buy some helpful items or level up between levels to battle well-dwelling monsters and uncover hidden caves filled with riches and relics. No two trips down the well are ever the same!

The Amazing Gunboots – The fashionable and lethal Gunboots allow players to unleash a torrent of firepower on the nasty creatures dwelling in the well and slow your descent with each shot.

Unique Weapons and Items – Get different weapons, shop for peculiar items and obtain powerful upgrades that all stack and affect the way you play!

A New Adventure Every Time – Each level in Downwell is procedurally generated, so no two trips down the well are ever the same providing a fresh new adventure each time!

We figured Downwell‘s digital release would be announced at some point, considering it’s getting a physical version very soon.

The game is good arcade-style fun with chiptunes and fun visuals to match. Plus, you should be able to play it vertically as well, though we’re still waiting for confirmation on that feature.

Check out the gameplay trailer below!