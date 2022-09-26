Dr Disrespect Calls 49ers and Broncos "Champions Club Caliber" in Sunday Night Football Intro

Streamer and self-described San Francisco 49ers super fan Dr Disrespect made a surprising appearance during Sunday Night Football, where he provided an introduction to the team and their opposition, the Denver Broncos. The minute-long video featured highlight reels of the two teams with quick cuts back to the streamer complete with his own custom 49ers jersey. While Dr Disrespect called both teams "Champions Club caliber," it's very clear which one the two time champion is rooting for tonight! As of this writing, San Fransisco has a slight lead over the Broncos, but it's still anyone's game.

The full introduction was shared on the official Sunday Night Football Twitter account and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

While it's certainly surprising to see Dr Disrespect show up on Sunday Night Football, it makes a lot of sense. After all, the streamer is easily one of the most recognizable in the world, thanks to his bombastic personality and unmistakable appearance. Dr Disrespect began his career on Twitch where he established a huge following before ending up on YouTube. The circumstances surrounding the streamer's falling out with the company have never been firmly established, though it doesn't seem that the split has hurt his career in a major way. Tonight's appearance on Sunday Night Football will surely introduce him to even more potential fans.

While Dr Disrespect has made himself a name as a streamer, he's been looking at multiple ways to grow his brand. Late last this year, he co-founded the Midnight Society development studio. Dr Disrespect actually has a background working on level design for the Call of Duty franchise, but it remains to be seen how the studio's first project will shake out. For now, fans will just have to wait and see, but it's all but assured the studio's first project will be getting a lot of attention when it drops!

What did you think of tonight's Sunday Night Football intro? What teams do you think are heading to the Super Bowl this year? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!