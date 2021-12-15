Dr Disrespect Announces AAA Game Studio Midnight Society

Dr Disrespect has announced a brand-new, AAA game development studio known as Midnight Society. As some fans of the streamer are aware, Dr Disrespect has worked on level design for the Call of Duty franchise in the past, so he does have some history in the industry. That said, he’ll be joined by some strong additional talent, including Robert Bowling, formerly of Infinity Ward, and Quinn DelHoyo, who just left 343 Industries. At this time, little information about the team’s first project has been revealed, but a mission statement has been added to the company’s official website.

“We flip the tables on the traditional video game development model andembrace the ‘Day Zero Community’. That means including our players –yes, you – from the earliest most inception. That could be testingreload times and recoil patterns in a firing range or jumping in for thefirst-ever PVP sessions. No more ‘I hope this game will be good.’ Bethere when your voice can actually make an impact because we want tohear it. Really.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the studio now has a name and some major additional talent, Dr Disrespect has actually been teasing the venture for a few months. During a stream back in August, Dr Disrespect shared some concept art, which can now be found on the Midnight Society website. The concept art features a glowing orange factory, surrounded by molten magma. The whole thing looks like something out of Terminator 2.

It will be interesting to see what comes of the new venture! There’s some real talent behind the studio, and Midnight Society’s mission statement makes it sound like there will be a lot of community involvement. Whether or not that translates to a quality product remains to be seen, but hopefully the venture will result in something exciting. Dr Disrespect has been critical of a lot of developers and their decisions over the years, so this could be his chance to show the industry if he can actually do better.

Are you excited to check out Midnight Society’s first project? What do you want to see from the team? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!