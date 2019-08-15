Dr Disrespect Slams Apex Legends Store: “It Makes Me Want to Throw Up”

Apex Legends‘ new Iron Crown update on PS4, Xbox One, and PC hasn’t gone very smoothly for the battle royale game. For example, there’s been lots of players voicing their displeasure with the pricing of the loot, which is admittedly a bit absurd. And as you would expect, there’s been more than just your average players weighing in. Streamers have been expressing their disappointment as well, including Dr Disrespect, who’s no stranger to slamming Apex Legends for its shortcomings. Naturally, he had a thing or two to say about the new update.

More specifically, during a recent Twitch Rivals event stream for the game on August 14, Dr Disrespect was asked by a viewer if he would be copping any of the event’s new skins, which was the perfect opportunity for the Two Time to slam the game.

“No, look at this store, it makes me want to throw up,” said the Doc on stream. “Look at this thing, this has got to be one of the worst looking stores I’ve ever seen in any video game in the history of microtransactions. This is God awful. Holy crap, what the hell am I looking at.

The streamer further noted that not only is the design and layout puzzling, but the prices as well. And to be fair, he’s kinda right. It’s an awful looking store, made worse by some awful price-points. Of course, Respawn Entertainment has got to make its money — the game is free, after all — however, players are very fickle about the cost of cosmetics. If you hit the sweet spot, they’ll give you their life’s fortune, just ask Fortnite. But if you ask for too much, it can quickly sour the whole thing.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.