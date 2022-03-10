Dr Disrespect Gives Elden Ring 6/10 for Major Flaws

Elden Ring has a 96 on Metacritic and has already sold millions and millions of copies. One person not as impressed as seemingly everyone on the Internet though is popular YouTube streamer, Dr Disrespect. In fact, not only is thee Two-Time not enjoying the game as much as everyone else, but his initial impressions were fairly negative. While many have been able to overlook the game’s performance issues, its wonky camera, and the grind it demands, Dr Disrespect has not been able to overlook these aspects of the RPG, however, he does seem to be slowly coming around on the latest FromSoftware experience.

Dr Disrespect initially gave the game a 6 out of 10 after about a week of playing it, noting it had a “terrible camera” and that it required too much grinding. His latest score for the game isn’t this low, but the YouTube streamer still has problems with the game. Now, the Two-Time thinks the game is an 8.8 or 8.9, which is still considerably lower than the many perfect scores the game has received, scores which the Two-Time can’t understand.

“There’s a lot of third-person camera stuff going on that I don’t like,” said Dr Disrespect. “I don’t want my camera to go through the bodies of creatures. It seems like we spend a lot of time seeing that stuff when we’re fighting bosses. How can they fix that? I don’t know, I’ve heard third-person camera design is tough.”

Dr Disrespect concluded his criticism of the game by criticizing the menus in the game, which he claims are “clunky.” And to be fair, they don’t boast the most streamlined design.

Like Dr Disrespect, we didn’t award Elden Ring a perfect score in our review of the game, but we did praise FromSoftware for its ambitious evolution.

“If FromSoftware’s past games are considered individual successes, Elden Ring feels like the developer’s ‘Greatest Hits’ collection,” reads the opening of our review. “It plays like a culmination of every smart idea FromSoftware has had throughout its grueling games while still finding ways to build on the opaque experience the studio’s crafted over the years. The half-jokes referring to it as ‘Dark Souls 4‘ weren’t far off, but it manages to be much more than that, too.”

