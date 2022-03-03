Elden Ring Sales Are Much Higher Than Anticipated

Elden Ring has already been getting praised endlessly by both fans and critics alike since launching last week, but it looks like the latest action game from developer FromSoftware is already setting some extremely impressive sales records as well. Over the past decade, FromSoftware has continued to gain more notoriety with its Soulslike titles, with each new release being a bit bigger than the last. Now, not only has Elden Ring seemingly become FromSoftware’s largest launch so far in terms of sales, but it seems to be lapping a multitude of other high-profile games.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, Elden Ring has been the biggest video game launch in the UK since Call of Duty: Vanguard. While this might not sound all that impressive since Vanguard just released a few months back, Elden Ring is the biggest release in the UK since 2018 that hasn’t been related to the FIFA or Call of Duty franchises. To be specific, this means that Elden Ring sold more copies than Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which are two of the more notable releases in the UK in recent years. In addition, Elden Ring is said to have sold well over twice as many copies as Horizon Forbidden West, which was the other notable launch in February 2022. In short, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have a winner on their hands.

Obviously, it’s worth stressing that this sales data is only from the UK, so it’s hard to know how Elden Ring might be doing in other regions around the globe. Still, the UK is often a great indicator of how worldwide sales might look, so there’s a chance that Elden Ring has been just as massive in other markets. Assuming that this is true, FromSoftware could have the makings of another long-lasting franchise on its hands.

