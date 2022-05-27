Dr Disrespect's $100k Fortnite Tournament Features Absurd Rules for Twitch Streamers

✖

Dr Disrespect is hosting a huge Fortnite tournament, but Twitch streamers who participate will be subject to some strict rules. In 2020, Dr Disrespect was abruptly banned from Twitch. To this day, the official reason for his ban remains a mystery, but many have speculated the reason must be relatively severe. Dr Disrespect was the poster boy for Twitch thanks to his outlandish persona and massive following, so the ban couldn't have come as more of a shock to those who keep up with the world of influencers. Dr Disrespect has found success on YouTube, though he doesn't appear to have any official deal with the platform like Ludwig or other streamers.

Due to Dr Disrespect's Twitch ban, other Twitch streamers are forbidden from playing with him or featuring him on their streams. This has created a problem for streamers who are participating in his Fortnite tournament. According to a list of rules from Boom TV, the event holder, Twitch streamers must mute Dr Disrespect in-game, avoid showing him on stream, and only refer to him by nicknames such as "the two time champion" to avoid facing punishment from Twitch. @JaredFPS on Twitter noted that this is similar to how Harry Potter characters refer to Voldemort as "He Who Must Not Be Named", as saying his name gives him power within the fictional universe. Although Dr Disrespect's ban is still a mystery, many think that forcing others to treat him as an outsider is not the correct solution. You can view the list of guidelines below.

Dr Disrespect is hosting a $100k Fortnite event tomorrow featuring several Twitch streamers



Posted now is the strict rule set those streamers will have to follow in avoiding showing or doing anything with Doc pic.twitter.com/J8V9uYDfR9 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) May 26, 2022

It's a bit extreme and maybe, it will result in some content creators pushing for changes to these rules. While they may not want to actively promote Dr Disrespect and give Twitch creators the ability to feature him as a guest on their stream, acting like he doesn't exist isn't very constructive. Only time will tell if Twitch opts to revise its rules about streaming with banned users.

