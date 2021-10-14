Dr Disrespect Reveals Why He’s More Excited for Battlefield 2042 Over Halo Infinite

Hard as it might be to believe, 2021 is quickly coming to a close, but there are still a lot of games to look forward to in the final months of the year. Two of those big releases will be Battlefield 2042 and Halo Infinite. During a recent stream, Dr Disrespect was asked which of these games he’s looking forward to more this year, and the two time didn’t hesitate to share his excitement for Battlefield 2042. It certainly sounds like the streamer is far more interested in the new game from EA DICE and less so in the latest from 343 Industries.

“‘Were you more impressed with Halo or Battlefield?’ Battlefield. In the sense, there’s elements of Battlefield I was impressed with. Halo, I’m trying to think what I was impressed with. Now that I’m thinking about it… I mean Halo was literally like Halo 4.5. That’s what Halo Infinite felt like to me. I gotta be honest, I don’t even remember playing Halo,” said Dr Disrespect.

While that certainly doesn’t sound great for those looking forward to Halo Infinite, Dr Disrespect quickly remembered an element of Halo Infinite that he did enjoy: the game’s map design. During the stream, the two time expressed that he didn’t care for the previous game in large part because of its maps.

“Oh, the thing that I liked about Halo was the map design. And it’s so funny because I’m hearing some of the player base and even some of these pros talk about the map designs and how they’re not big fans. A few of them I’ve heard. I could be wrong on that, but I know I’ve seen some say it live. And to me, I felt like the map design on Halo Infinite was their strongest point. I didn’t like Halo 5 because of the map design,” said Dr Disrespect.

It will be interesting to see if the holiday season’s glut of first-person shooters will result in some games drawing attention away from others. While Halo Infinite seems poised to be the Xbox platform’s biggest release of the year, Battlefield 2042 is also going to release on the system, so Xbox fans might have to make some tough decisions about which game they want to support. If both games end up being high quality, hopefully neither will struggle to find an audience!

Which shooter are you most looking forward to this year? Do you plan on buying both games? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!