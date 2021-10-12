Dr Disrespect Reveals Why He Refuses to Play New World

Over the last few weeks, New World has proven to be a very big success for Amazon Game Studios, and a number of major streamers have been spending time with the title. That certainly applies to streamers like Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek, but it seems that Dr Disrespect has no plan on jumping on the bandwagon any time soon. During a recent stream, a viewer asked the two time whether he has any plans on trying out the MMO for himself. The streamer replied that not only is he not interested in playing the game for himself, but he also finds it difficult to watch others, as well.

“New World… I can’t watch five seconds of it. I can’t sit in my seat and watch someone chop trees and bricks down and run around with 50 other million people looking to update their level by .05% that is casted to the end of their stick that allows them to do electrical charge on some sort of wolf creature on the east side of the map,” the streamer replied.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not every video game genre is meant for every gamer, and that description certainly makes it sound like MMOs might not be up Dr Disrespect’s alley! Of course, the streamer has a penchant for overstating his grievances with games, as he has so often done with titles like Call of Duty: Warzone, or Fortnite. Those statements shouldn’t color anyone else’s opinion of the game, but clearly New World just isn’t for him.

That said, it will be interesting to see whether Amazon Game Studios can manage to maintain interest in the game. Even streamers that have been enjoying New World have pointed out areas where it can be improved, and time will tell if the game can continue to draw in big audiences. Hopefully, the game’s future will be a bright one!

New World is available now, exclusively on PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been a fan of New World so far? What do you think of Doc’s description of the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Game Rant]