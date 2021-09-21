Dr Disrespect Says Call of Duty: Warzone Is “a Joke at This Point”

It seems that Dr Disrespect might be planning to move on from Call of Duty: Warzone. During a YouTube stream on September 20th, the two time went into great detail about his lack of interest in the game. The streamer has a penchant for going on long tirades about the games he plays, and it’s not unusual for him to walk away from one for a while, only to come back shortly after. It remains to be seen if that will be the case this time, but Dr Disrespect clearly seems weary of Warzone, displaying a lack of enthusiasm for both the gameplay and its current map.

“Warzone… I don’t know if I can do it anymore. I am genuinely feeling like completely stopping until this map comes out… this new map. I am not getting anything from that map anymore. I am not getting anything from the gameplay… from the gunfights. It’s all the same to me now. Obviously, I have no passion, no interest to play a game that’s designed for 11-year-olds. Either it’s 11-year-olds or 85-year-old men. It’s a joke at this point. I’m just not into it.”

As announced earlier this month, Call of Duty: Warzone will be getting a major new update following the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard. As a result, a new Pacific map is being added to the game, which looks significantly different from Verdansk. Dr Disrespect is not the only one that has wanted a new map, as this is something that the game’s community has been begging for, so hopefully it will deliver a fresh experience! Vanguard will be releasing on November 5th, but it’s unclear if the new Warzone map will drop on the same day. For some players, it clearly can’t come soon enough.

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

